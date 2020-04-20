On Sunday, April 19th 2020, Joshua Hastings, son of Kim Wickline and David Hastings, passed away at the age of 36. He is survived by his mother Kim and her partner Rob, his father David and his fiance Denise, his brother Justin and his sister Jaimee.
Josh was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina on November 28, 1983. He loved his nephews Carson, Vincent, JJ, and Riddick more than anything and would find a way to tell anyone he could how proud he was of his brother and sister. Josh had passion for watching and talking sports, especially his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels. Josh was known for his quick wit and his compassionate spirit.
A private grave side service in Riverside Cemetery, Gill, Ma. Will be held at the convenience of the family
Donations may be sent to ClInical & Support Options on 8 Atwood Drive, Suite 301, Northampton, MA 01060 in memory of Josh.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 20, 2020