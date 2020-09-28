Joyce Shulda, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday September 26'th surrounded by her four children. Joyce was born in Connecticut to Walter and Jenny Lowell, she was the youngest of four children. Her childhood on the Buckland farm was very special to her throughout her life. She was a devoted daughter and sister to her immediate family and later as mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her four children, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Joyce was also a very dedicated Aunt and had a life-long devoted to her loving nieces, nephews, and their families.
She was a wonderful homemaker and also worked at Kendall Mills for many years before retiring. She worked second shift production for many years before her role as the company Receptionist and Switchboard Operator. She made countless friends during her Kendall years and shared many fond memories of her time there.
Joyce was predeceased by; her brother Earl Lowell and his wife Beatrice, sister Shirley Kelton and her husband Allen "Bud", and sister Beverly Turomsha and her husband Henry.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Eaton and husband Hap of Greenfield, daughter Roxie Spencer and husband Tom of Colrain, son Philip "Bruddy" Shulda and his wife Lynne of Rowe, and son Paul Shulda of Heath. Her grandchildren include Matthew Eaton, Joseph and Jason Spencer, Morgan Shulda and Adam Bixby, and Stephanie Shulda. Her great grandchildren include Rowan Keane, Madeline and Eleanor Spencer, Gertrude and Silas Shulda, and Sophia Wood. She was active in all of her six grandchildren and great grandchildren's lives including their education milestones, birthdays, and sports activities.
There will be a private graveside service at the Mary Lyon Cemetery in Buckland.
Joyce was always thankful for her life and blessings. We would like to thank Hospice Nurse Wyatt and the Hospice staff on her behalf. Joyce donated monthly to St. Jude and was interested in any organization that assisted children with illness. Donations are requested to be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org
