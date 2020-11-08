Joyce Elaine Grover Page, 82 of Greenfield, Mass. died Friday morning (11-6-2020) at Charlene Manor Healthcare in Greenfield, Ma. She was born in Bernardston, Ma. on December 15. 1937 the daughter of Walter and Rena (Denison) Grover. She married Robert Page on March 15, 1960. They divorced in 1982 and he passed in 1995. Her long time companion was Thomas "Jinx" Powers who predeceased her. The Powers family treated her as one of their own and Joyce loved being a part of their family. Joyce was a hairdresser for 62 years and worked at Buckley Nursing Home doing hair until this past January. She loved bringing smiles to all of her elderly clients. She was a very social person and could have long conversations with anyone she met. She also loved gardening, going to get a creamee with her son Dennis on Sundays, and watching Hallmark movies with her daughter Darcy before she entered the nursing home. She loved the Patriots Football team, and attended many super bowl games. If the Patriots were playing, you could count on her to be coaching them from home. Her little dog Tuckyr also meant the world to her. Her energy and Pep always reminded us of the little energizer bunny. Joyce was a sweet and thoughtful person and full of life. Anyone who knew her knows how truly special she was: To know her was to love her. Affectionately known as "Gram Grams" she never missed a sports game, dance recital, birthday or holiday. She loved her family with her whole heart and loved to be surrounded by them any chance she got. She would show up to games wearing her little visor with goodies for the whole team and was always cheering everyone on. She had a great sense of humor and a very loving spirit and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son Dennis and his wife Kathryn, her daughter Darcy Harriman and her husband Gary Totman. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Jason, Jeffrey (Caroline), Andrew (Mindie), Eric (Angela) Page, and Taryn Harriman, Kaylie (Josh) Bonaiuto, and Ryley (Tom) Bonelli, and her eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Norma Griswold of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews and sister-in-laws Pat and Ounce Grover she was predeceased by brothers: Walter Jr., Rodney, and Gerald Grover and sister Cynthia Tyler.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family due to Covid-19. with burial in Center Cemetery, Bernardston, Mass.
Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St. Suite 2, Greenfield, Ma. 01301,
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com