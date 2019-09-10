Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lynch. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Joyce was a graduate of Glasgow Park School in Glasgow, Scotland and continued her education at Glasgow Medical University. Joyce relocated to the United States in 1953 to complete her internship and residency at Manchester Memorial Hospital completing her MD. Joyce was employed by Phoenix Insurance until her retirement in 1991.



Joyce enjoyed reading, traveling, her trips to the casinos with family and friends and sitting in the sun with her love of 90-degree days.



Among her survivors are her twin daughters, Sheryl (Charles) Sokoloski of Turners Falls and Sheena (James) Chadwick of Waterbury, VT ; four granddaughters, Heather (Robert) Shlosser of Keene, NH, Charlene Williams of Turners Falls, Dawn Chadwick-Wimble of Moretown, VT and Jennifer (Brad) Dansereau of Franklin, VT; 6 great grandchildren; her beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kathy and Buddy Mccord of Turners Falls and their children Michelle, Leslie and Ryan and her vacation buddy Liana "Dee" Walters.



Joyce was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" J. Lynch on February 24, 2012.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday September 17th at 10:00am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Sq. Turners Falls, MA.



There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Joyce's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff in the Homestead Unit at Charlene Manor and Hospice of Franklin County for the care and compassion they showed Joyce during her time there.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St. Greenfield, MA 01301.



www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

