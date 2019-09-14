Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. (Bistrek) Christine. View Sign Service Information Sowiecki Funeral Home 69 W Britannia St Taunton , MA 02780 (508)-824-9881 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith A. Christine (Bistrek), 70, of Raynham passed away on Wed, 9/11/19 at her home with her husband and daughter bedside. She was married to Robert Christine for 49 years. Born in Montague, MA, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Lois (Bouker) Bistrek.



A graduate of Bridgewater State College, Judith earned a bachelor's degree and prior to retirement worked long-term as the Conservation Commission Agent for the Town of Raynham. Prior to being a conservation agent, she had worked as a chemist for the Town of Middleboro.



A wetlands advocate, Judith served as the first president of the Taunton River Watershed Alliance. A talented photographer, she was co-owner of Salmon Falls Photography. She was also an avid reader, bird watcher, kayaker, and ice skater.



In addition to her husband Bob, Judith is survived by her daughter (Stefanie Hall) and husband (Scott) of Scituate and Judith's "fuzzy grandchildren" (Mumi, Cleo). She's also survived by her sister (Beverly Ness) and husband (Robert) of Plymouth; Her niece (Julie Wyman) and husband (Daniel) of Plymouth and their children (Keegan, MacKenzie); Her nephew (Scott Ness) and his wife (Caitlin) of Louisiana and their children (Parker, Levi).



As per Judith's request and in lieu of services, a life celebration party will be held next Spring as it was her favorite time of year.



Donations in Judith's memory can be made to: Girl Scouts of Eastern MA (420 Boylston St, Suite 505, Boston, MA 02116), Ducks Unlimited Inc. (1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120), Purple Strides for pancreatic cancer research (500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266), or Taunton River Watershed Alliance (PO Box 1116, Taunton, MA 02780).



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Sowiecki-Snyder Home for Funerals & Cremation Services, 69 W. Britannia St, Taunton, MA.



For online condolences, please visit

