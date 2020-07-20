Judith A. Marston, 74 of Vernon, VtT, died Saturday (7-18-2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenfield, MA on February 3, 1946, the daughter of Charles and Sybil (Kemp) Stafford. Judi attended Pioneer Valley Regional School and was a graduate of Brattleboro (Vt) Union High School.
She was married to Anthony Amato, Sr. in 1964. She worked early in life while the children were in school, at home as a daycare provider. She then worked at the Vernon Elementary school in the kitchen, and then at the Franklin Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente in Greenfield, Ma where she retired from.
On July 7, 1986 she married Eldred Marston. She and Eldred loved camping at Beebe Advent Christian Campground in Beebe, Quebec, which Eldred had operated in the 1970's. They also enjoyed quilting and gardening together.
Mr. Marston predeceased her in 2004. Later in life she worked at the Erving and Vernon Elementary Schools as a paraprofessional and also at the Vernon Advent Christian Nursing Home in Vernon, VT. Her family, especially her grandsons were the pride and joy of her life. She loved cooking and working in her vegetable and flower gardens.
She is survived by her two sons: Anthony Amato, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Northfield, MA, Todd Amato and his wife Pam of Vernon, VT and her two grandsons Jacob of Northfield, MA and Alex of Vernon, VT. She is also survived by her sister Eunice Stanley and her husband Francis of Greenfield, MA, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and her church family.
She was predeceased by her parents, and brother Gary Stafford.
Due to coronavirus funeral services at the Advent Christian Church, Vernon, VT will be private with burial in West Branch Cemetery, Colrain, MA.
There are no calling hours.
Donations in Judi's name may be made to the Vernon Advent Christian Church, 4554 Fort Bridgman Rd, Vernon, VT 05354
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.
