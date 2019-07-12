Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. Weller. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith A. (Fleming) Weller, 79, of Greenfield passed away on Friday (7/5/2019) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Born on March 1, 1940 in Bath, Maine, she was the daughter of Rev. Harvey R. and Janet A. (Waters) Fleming. She was a 1958 graduate of Holyoke High School. Judith married Ronald R. Weller on March 11, 1961.



Judith and Ronald owned and operated KJ Lanes and Mohawk Cleaning Services. She loved needlepoint, cross-stitch, crocheting, bingo, reading, playing cards and adult coloring books. She attended the Congregation of Grace Church in Turners Falls.



Survivors include her husband Ronald, Sr.; three sons: James (Patti) of Wilmington, VT, Ronald, Jr. of Millers Falls and Jeffrey (Wendy) of Northfield; two daughters: Tauni Phillips of Turners Falls and Michelle Williams of Erving; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters: Susan Martineau of Westport and Ellen Dlugosz of Greenfield and several nieces and nephews. Judith was predeceased by her brother Robert Fleming and her very special dog, Mr. Murphy.



A memorial service for Judith will be held on Tuesday (7/16/19) at 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 14 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls, with Pastor Verne Williams of the Congregation of Grace officiating. Calling hours will precede the service, beginning at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Congregation of Grace, 148 L Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.

