Judith Ann (Webster) Radebaugh, 84, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at The Beacon of Gulf Breeze, Gulf Breeze, FL with her daughter, Karla, at her side. Judy was born in Montague, MA on August 15, 1935, to the late Russell G. and Florence E. (Roe) Webster. She was a 1953 graduate of Turners Falls High School and attended Greenfield Community College where she studied geology and photography. She worked for Dr. James Bolton and held many positions throughout her adult life including YMCA board of directors, Trinitarian Congregational Church Flower Committee and Funeral Reception Committee. In addition, she served as chairman of the TRIAD/SALT Council for Northfield Police Dept. and was a member of the board of directors of Northfield for the Bernardston/Northfield Cable TV. Judy was also manager, camera operator, and producer for Northfield Cable and TV advisory board. She served on the Franklin County Bikeway committee and Northfield Elementary School Council. She loved traveling, gardening, photography, scuba diving, fishing, boating, geography, and cooking - especially for church suppers.



In October 2018, Judy moved from her hometown of Northfield, MA to The Beacon - Assisted Living Facility in Gulf Breeze, FL to be near her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. While at The Beacon, Judy was a very active resident who made many friends and enjoyed socializing and participating in all activities.



Judy is survived by her son Eric Smith of Pensacola, FL, daughter Karla Smith Tindell and husband Steve of Navarre, FL. Other survivors are her twin sister Joan and husband Kenneth Clark of CA, brother Russell Webster of ME, brother Jeffrey and wife Susan of AZ, stepdaughter Nancy Caldwell of CA, stepson David B. and wife Dianne Radebaugh of MA, grandchildren Alex Young, Emily Young, Courtney Argeris and husband John, and greatgrandchildren Phoebe and Achilles all of Pensacola, FL.



Judy is preceded in death by her husband David P. Radebaugh, son Scott W. Smith, sister Audrey Bozzo, sister-in-law Joan Wallace Webster, and stepson Paul A. Radebaugh.



A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. ?------- ??



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.



