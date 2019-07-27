Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and crafter - Judith Ann Sawkiw, 78, of Ruskin, Florida, died peacefully on Sunday, July 22, 2019 at Sun City Center Hospice House in Ruskin, FL.
Judy was born Dec 18, 1940, in McKeesport, PA to Frank and Charlotte Klimek.
She graduated from Clairton High school in PA in 1958 and on Feb 18, 1970, Judy married Nickolas Sawkiw. Together, they travelled the world; living in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Montreal and Japan.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Nickolas, 3 children: Dale (Cristina) Large, John (Laurie) Large, and Nicole (Brad) Fisher, 7 grandchildren: Sarah, Emily, Jessica, Danielle, Nickolas, Joshua, and Erik.
Judy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; her family, travelling, crafting, puzzling, crocheting, jewelry making but most of all her grandchildren. She will be missed but not forgotten and live forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Judy to American Lung Associationwww.lung.org. Care and arrangements entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin, FL
Published in Recorder on July 27, 2019