Judith "Judy" Brooks
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday May 11, 2020 Judith "Judy" Guilford, Sumner, Brooks, 65, passed away. Born on June 4, 1954 to Eddie Guilford & Phyliss (Hart) Guilford.

Judy was always happiest spending time with family and friends, whether that would be at the horse and ox draws, the County and regional fairs, cookouts at Susie & Terri's, drinking coffee at the round table at the farm or just taking the ordinary and turning it into an extraordinary adventure.

Judy is predeceased by her parents, her first husband Harold Sumner (1974), Tom Rogers (1989), her sister Beverly Hall and brother Dick Guilford.

Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her son Edward Sumner (Rachel), daughter Kimberli Rogers Greene (Jason), all of SC. Her sisters Susie Herrick & Terri Bernard of Shelburne Falls, Sherry Cress (Allen) of Athens, ME, as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial Service will be planned later due to social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved