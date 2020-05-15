On Monday May 11, 2020 Judith "Judy" Guilford, Sumner, Brooks, 65, passed away. Born on June 4, 1954 to Eddie Guilford & Phyliss (Hart) Guilford.



Judy was always happiest spending time with family and friends, whether that would be at the horse and ox draws, the County and regional fairs, cookouts at Susie & Terri's, drinking coffee at the round table at the farm or just taking the ordinary and turning it into an extraordinary adventure.



Judy is predeceased by her parents, her first husband Harold Sumner (1974), Tom Rogers (1989), her sister Beverly Hall and brother Dick Guilford.



Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her son Edward Sumner (Rachel), daughter Kimberli Rogers Greene (Jason), all of SC. Her sisters Susie Herrick & Terri Bernard of Shelburne Falls, Sherry Cress (Allen) of Athens, ME, as well as nieces and nephews.



A memorial Service will be planned later due to social distancing.



