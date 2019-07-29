Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith M. Flagg. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith M. Flagg, 78, of Northfield, Ma. and formerly of Bernardston, Ma. died Sunday evening (7-28-2019) at Charlene Manor Healthcare Center, in Greenfield, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Montague, Ma. on May 10, 1941 the daughter of Alan and Lillian (Martin) Shedd. Judy was a 1959 graduate of Turners Falls High School. She always said that the fifteen years she was a stay at home Mom were the best of her life. She was employed over the years at Bernardston Elementary School as secretary, Met Life Insurance, The Greenfield Town Crier, Ames Department Store, Wells Tools, and finally as an assistant at the Northfield/Bernardston Senior Center. She was a 4-H leader for many years, and a 20 year member of the Bernardston Fire Department. She had a life long love of horses. Judy feels her greatest pride was her children and grand and great grandchildren. Judy's final words, 'I may not of had much, but I had family and friends that I cherished and I would not change that for the world'.



She is survived by her children: Patricia Byrne and her husband Jim of Leverett, MA. Vickie Ovitt and her husband Bill Jr. of Bernardston, Ma. and Donna Flagg of Erving, MA. She is also survived by her siblings: Marvin Shedd and his wife Sue, Robert Shedd and his wife Linda, Peter Shedd and his wife Roxanne, and Paul Shedd all of Bernardston, MA. and Michael Dalton and his wife Mary-Anne of eastern, MA. John Dalton of Gill, Ma. and Debbie Dalton and her husband Fred D'Aguiar of Los Angeles, CA. and her step mother, Ernestine Shedd of Bernardston, Ma. and grandchildren: Angela Roberts, Kristina Eddy, Brandon Ovitt, Holly Shockro, Rebecca Hobbs, Tyler Hobbs, Joseph White, Ben and Mary Byrne and great grandchildren: Arianna, Kaylee, Jayce, Leah, Caleb, Collin, Owen, Ava, Liam, Gavin, Jaxson, Alivia, Brooke, Benjamin, Aubrey, Cooper, Weston, and Holden.



Funeral services will be Saturday (8-3-2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the United Church of Bernardston, Church St. Bernardston, Ma. The Rev. David Neil, pastor will officiate. Burial will be August 10, 2019 in Center Cemetery, Bernardston at 10:00 A.M.



Calling hours will be Friday evening (8-2-2019) from 7-9 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma.



Donations in her memory may be made to either LifePath, 101 Munson St. Suite 201, Greenfield, Ma. 01301 or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St. Suite 2, Greenfield, Ma. 01301.



To send condolences or for directions please visit

