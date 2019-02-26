Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Rae Hawkins. View Sign

Judith Rae (Bedaw) Hawkins, age 78 of Barefoot Bay, FL formerly of Greenfield, MA, passed away on February 6, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1940 in Greenfield, MA, the daughter of Leon and Winifred (Pedicin) Bedaw.



Judy was united in marriage to her beloved George Henry Hawkins on September 26, 1959, and spent the next 55 joyous years together until his passing in 2014. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1959 and proudly became a homemaker while raising her four children in a loving and nurturing home.



Judy's interests extended past her family that she loved so very much. Her many interests included puzzles, latch hook, cooking shows and books, music including her favorites Elvis Presley and Barbara Streisand, and a fun filled year of bowling with Team Jarvis Auto Body. She also remained a loyal and fierce New England Patriots fan dating back to the early 70's. She will be sorely missed by her family who fondly remember her being at her happiest during times spent with her mother, husband, children and grandchildren.



Judy's children would like to thank the entire staff at the Palm Garden of Jacksonville nursing home for their incredible care, assistance, and loving guidance that they provided our mother over the past year.



Judy was predeceased by her husband, sister Beverly Conway, brother Robert Bedaw, and younger brother Philip Bedaw. She is survived by her son and daughter in-law Dean R. and Yona Hawkins of Jacksonville, FL; daughter and son in-law Ann M. and Michael Rowan of Gloucestershire, England; son and daughter in-law Brian G. and Gigi Hawkins of Pittsfield, MA; son and daughter in-law Eric W. and Lauren Hawkins of Miami, FL. She will be deeply missed by her eight grandchildren Bryce and Chase Hawkins; Sarah, Matthew, and Nicola Rowan; Alexander Hawkins; Samantha and Jake Hawkins.



A celebration of her life will occur in Greenfield, MA in the summer of 2019.

