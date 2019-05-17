Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Stein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Balise Stein peacefully passed away on the morning of May 6th at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Northampton in 1928 and attended The Northampton School for Girls followed by graduation from Smith College. She worked on a fellowship at Harvard School of Public Health for a year during which time she married Richard Stein, professor of Chemistry at the University of Massachusetts. She further earned a graduate degree of education from UMass and resided in Amherst. She choose to play a supporting role in her husband's career and raised four daughters before venturing into her interest in real estate and established a successful rental property business.



Judy traveled the world with her husband to numerous countries including Japan, China, Russia, United Arab Emirates, India, Sweden, England, France, Germany and Italy. Judy would love to experience the local culture and would leave behind a bit of her American way of thinking.



Summers were spent at their Lake Wyola cottage which always had an open door welcoming extended family and friends. Anyone she met was always invited and encouraged to come to the lake for a swim and a meal. There was always a spare bathing suit available and a freezer full of ice cream.



Judy was a member of the Amherst Women's Club where she was honored with a life time membership after 50 continuous years as a member, a member of the International Wives Club where she took joy helping new arrivals acclimate to life in Amherst, a member of The League of Women Voters and a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, always enjoying an adventurous hike.



Throughout her life Judy always was thinking of others first, never wanting the focus on herself. Her later years were spent lovingly being cared for by her husband, children, grandchildren and her most recent caregivers Cynthia, Becky, Sharon and Sarah. A special thank you to the Hospice of the Fisher Home team for their support and guidance.



She is survived by her husband Richard Stein, her children Anne Stein and husband Monty Kroopkin of San Diego, Carol Avonti and husband Steve of West Springfield, Lisa Lesure and husband Walter of Amherst and son-in-law Darrel Rost of Pittsfield, six grandchildren: Faith Stein, Kay Parsons, Rick Avonti, Mariah Lesure, Kayla Lesure and Taylor Lesure, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved sister-in law Lucy Townsend who became a true sister and friend. She joins her late brothers Peter Balise, John Balise and David Balise and her late daughter Linda Rost.



Her remains have been donated to the University of Massachusetts Medical School. A memorial service will occur this summer. Gifts in her memory may be donated to Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.

