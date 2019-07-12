Judy Ann Lisewski, 67, of Millers Falls Rd., Turners Falls, MA, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. She was born in Northampton on March 4, 1952, the daughter of Francis and Alice (Paniczko) Lisewski. She was educated in Hatfield schools, graduating from Smith Academy in 1970 and later from a Beauty Academy for Hairdressers. She worked at Frank and Tito's Salon in Northampton.
Judy was married to Robert Menko in Holy Trinity Church in Hatfield. In April of 1980, she married Kajetan Sovinski, all of their married life was in Turners Falls.
She was an avid hunter and sportsman.
Besides her husband Kajetan of Turners Falls, Judy leaves her mother Alice Lisewski of Turners Falls, her son Robert Menko and his wife Shannon of Greenfield, her daughter Christina Menko of Greenfield, two brothers, Joseph Lisewski of Turners Falls and Victor Lisewski and his wife Marie of White Field, NH, her sister Marie Parker of Turners Falls, two grandchildren, Sarah and Alex and one nephew.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11am in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Robert Koerber officiating. Calling hours will be Monday from 9am to the time of the service.
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on July 12, 2019