Julia Elizabeth Olson



Greenfield, MA - Julia E. Olson passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019.



Julia was born on March 22, 1925 to the late Elizabeth Hooga Jacob and Joseph J. Jacob in Astoria, NY. Julia grew up and attended schools in Astoria and East Islip, NY.



After graduating high school at age 17, Julia entered the workforce as a civil servant during World War II where her duties included supporting female air corps members. After the war Julia entered the private sector providing administrative support for a number of entities on Long Island, including Saint Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY from where she retired in 1987.



In 1947, Julia married her childhood sweetheart, Edward Olson. They settled and raised their family in Albertson, LI, NY. She was an active leader in 4-H, St Aidan's Mother's Club, March of Dimes, and other organizations/charities up until age 92 years old.



Julia served as recording secretary and reunion organizer for the World War II Navy 28th Special Seabee Unit. She organized reunions annually from coast to coast. Julia and Edward enjoyed traveling the world and also spending the winters of their retirement years in Boca Raton, FL.



Julia was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and a devout Roman Catholic.



Julia had a curious mind and always shared stories with all she encountered. She lived by the 4-H motto, "Make your best better".



Left to honor her memory are her daughter, Lauri Olson-Porter and her husband Cliff of South Deerfield and her grandchildren; Christopher Olson and his wife Kathy of Kannapolis, NC, Michael Olson of Nashville, TN, Clifton Porter and his wife Suzi of East Jordan, MI, Jaimie Olson of Murfreesboro, TN, Caroline Cranshaw and her husband Jack of Andover, MA, Kerrie Sumair and her husband Amit of Murfreesboro, TN, Cameron Porter of New York, NY and 5 great grandchildren. Julia also leaves a daughter-in-law, Debbie Olson of Nashville, TN , a sister-in-law, Patricia Olson of Brewster, NY and many cherished nieces and nephews.



Julia was predeceased by her husband Edward Olson as well as sons Edward, Keith, and Gregory.



Services will be private.



The family would like to thank Julia's caregivers over the past few years.



Memorial contributions may be made in Julia's name to Life Path of Greenfield, Hospice of Franklin County, or a .

