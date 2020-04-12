Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June M. Maloney. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

June Mary (Deveney) Maloney, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her Conway Street home, surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was born in Montague on May 14, 1929, to Martin and Esther (Snow) Deveney. She grew up in Shelburne Falls and was a graduate of Arms Academy, Class of 1947, where she was a cheerleader, played varsity basketball and met her loving husband of almost 70 years, Donald P. (Don) Maloney.



Besides her husband, June is survived by six of her seven children, Colleen Maloney of Greenfield, Joy Rouillard (and Real) of Hadley, Patrick Maloney (and Debra) of Charlemont, Michael Maloney of Greenfield, Thomas Maloney (and Mary) of Hingham, Daniel Maloney (and Julie) of Greenfield. She was predeceased in 1996 by her daughter, Dawn Evans. June also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



June was a wonderful homemaker and her apple pies and chicken-and-gravy will be sorely missed by her family. She was also a dedicated partner to Don in his accounting practice for more than three decades. After raising her family, June enjoyed many trips in the U.S. and abroad with Don, her beloved older sisters and other family members. She was a long-time communicant of Holy Trinity Church.



June was a fighter and a survivor, fending off not one but two separate bouts of breast cancer earlier in her life. For the past two months, she received excellent care from Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. The family extends deep thanks and gratitude to Hospice staff, especially to Diane and Linda.



Memorial donations may be made in June's name to either Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Shelburne Falls. At this time, a private service and burial at Arms Cemetery is planned. A memorial service will be held on a later date.

June Mary (Deveney) Maloney, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her Conway Street home, surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. She was born in Montague on May 14, 1929, to Martin and Esther (Snow) Deveney. She grew up in Shelburne Falls and was a graduate of Arms Academy, Class of 1947, where she was a cheerleader, played varsity basketball and met her loving husband of almost 70 years, Donald P. (Don) Maloney.Besides her husband, June is survived by six of her seven children, Colleen Maloney of Greenfield, Joy Rouillard (and Real) of Hadley, Patrick Maloney (and Debra) of Charlemont, Michael Maloney of Greenfield, Thomas Maloney (and Mary) of Hingham, Daniel Maloney (and Julie) of Greenfield. She was predeceased in 1996 by her daughter, Dawn Evans. June also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.June was a wonderful homemaker and her apple pies and chicken-and-gravy will be sorely missed by her family. She was also a dedicated partner to Don in his accounting practice for more than three decades. After raising her family, June enjoyed many trips in the U.S. and abroad with Don, her beloved older sisters and other family members. She was a long-time communicant of Holy Trinity Church.June was a fighter and a survivor, fending off not one but two separate bouts of breast cancer earlier in her life. For the past two months, she received excellent care from Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. The family extends deep thanks and gratitude to Hospice staff, especially to Diane and Linda.Memorial donations may be made in June's name to either Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Shelburne Falls. At this time, a private service and burial at Arms Cemetery is planned. A memorial service will be held on a later date. Published in Recorder on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close