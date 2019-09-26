Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K. Miller. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Brandon Miller, 44, passed away unexpectedly due to a Massive Cardiac Event on Tuesday the 24th of September at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. He was surrounded by family.



Brandon was a long-time resident of Northfield and attended Northfield Elementary School, Pioneer Valley Regional School, and Franklin County Technical School.



He grew up working in a family business where he worked for many years at Ken Miller & Son Auctioneers. Throughout his career he also worked at Component Building Systems Inc., Lodge Tire, Art's Tire Inc., BJ's Wholesale Club, and Adams Direct Mail Services.



Brandon is pre-deceased by his Grandparents Kenneth L. and Velma Miller and his Father Kenneth Lee Miller. He leaves behind his girlfriend of many years, Carrie Lapine of Greenfield, his Step-Mother Wendy Miller of Northfield; three Sisters, Casey Miller of Greenfield, Erin(Miller) and her husband Kenneth Schouler of Lubbock, Texas, and Melissa Miller of Belchertown; many Nieces and Nephews, Kenny Rogers, his fiance Geanna Raco, and their daughter Vivian Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Kyle, Alyson, Nichole, and Jacob Schouler, Katie, Kiani, and Hayley Brown; many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Brandon also leaves behind many friends whom he considered his family, including his very close friends; Tom Hatch, Joe Celli, and Dave Rubeck.



When he was younger, Brandon enjoyed RC racing and shared this sport with his nephews Kenny and Dylan. In his free time, he enjoyed; snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, working on vehicles, shooting darts, gaming, attending the Harley Rendzvous Motorcycle Rally, and creating "adventurous" memories with his family and friends. He was an avid Metallica and Patriots fan.



Brandon was well known for his nickname "Mongo". He was an amazing friend, the best friend a person could ask for. He would do and give anything to protect the people he loved. He had many different sayings that were unique and will forever be remembered.



~SLAMBA JAMBA~



Calling hours will be Friday October 4th from 5-7pm at Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield, a celebration of life will be the following day, October 5th at the home of Joe and Kim Celli in Charlemont, MA. GPS address is 1593 Mohawk Trail Shelburne Falls. Please come at any time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to any branch of Greenfield Cooperative Bank to the Kenneth Brandon Miller Memorial Fund.

