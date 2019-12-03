Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen E. Demo. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Elizabeth (Rooney) Demo, 68, a resident of 230 Barton Road, died peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family on Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 following a period of declining health.



A native of Lynn, MA, she was born on August 31, 1951 to Sara (McHugh) and John Leo Rooney. Karen was raised in Colonie, NY where she attended local public schools and was a graduate of Colonie High School in the Class of 1969. She attended Greenfield Community College where she received an A.S. in Liberal Arts and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where she received a B.S. in Exercise Physiology.



She married John J. Demo on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1970 in Troy, NY. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Karen was employed for thirty years at the Greenfield YMCA, where she taught exercise, was the Youth Sports Director and the Physical Director retiring in 2004.



Karen was a fitness advocate who enjoyed working out especially Zumba. She was a frequent visitor to Marshall's and T.J. Maxx, enjoyed word, cross word and jig saw puzzles as leisure time activities. Additionally, being naturally creative, she constructed numerous photo books that captured family events. A lover of animals, her altruistic nature led her to provide homes for her 5 rescue felines. Karen could be found regularly watching her favorite television show Flea Market Flip. Fiercely proud of her "Rooney Irish Heritage", she traveled to the Emerald Isle with her husband John to be closer to her Irish roots. She will be remembered for her gentle and caring nature, the warmth of her smile, as well as her unwavering devotion to her family and friends.



She is lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 50 years, John J. Demo of Greenfield, MA, along with their daughter Sara K. Demo (boyfriend Mark Duncan) of Greenfield, MA, as well as her grandchildren: Nicolas Demo, II, (Danielle) and their daughter Bailey and Matthew Demo. Additionally, she leaves her brothers, Frank Rooney (Janet) of Prescott, AZ, and Terrance Rooney (Judy) of Saratoga Springs, NY, as well as several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews and her beloved Aunt Mary. Sadly, Karen was predeceased by her son Nicholas J. Demo and by her brother Jack Rooney, (Lynn) formerly of Schenectady, NY.



A Celebration of Karen's life will be observed in the spring of 2020, to coincide with the observance of St. Patrick's Day and what would have been her 50th wedding anniversary with John her husband. Details of this observance will be announced at a later date. Private inurnment will take place in the Springdale Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA following cremation. Visiting hours are omitted. Expressions of affection are preferred in lieu of flowers, to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01001 in Karen's memory. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

