I'm Tom McLellan, Karen's dad. She was the youngest of my three children. My wife Shirley gave birth to her on Tuesday, May 9, 1961 at Franklin County Hospital in Greenfield. Three days later, we happily brought her home to live with the family on Fairview Terrace where it seems like overnight she grew into a lovely young lady.



Karen was educated in the Greenfield school system; and after graduating from high school in 1979 furthered her studies at both Greenfield Community College and Glendale Community College in Glendale, Arizona.



She caught the travel bug at a young age during a high school Spanish Club trip to Spain. Besides Spain, during her lifetime she traveled to England, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico, the Grand Caymans, and Scotland. She also spent time at the family vacation cottage in Nova Scotia.



Her travel to Scotland is noteworthy. In 1996 I made plans to visit the land of our ancestors and asked her to accompany me. We had a grand trip. Very leery of driving on the wrong side of the road, we hired a personal tour guide and took in the Highlands, the Lowlands, the usual tourist spots and many places less frequented. One of the latter was the township of Kirkcudbright and the well-kept ruins of the MacLellan castle the, first laird of which was, oddly enough, Sir Thomas MacLellan. We often shared these memories.



More traveling came when in 1983 my brother Bill invited Karen to visit him and his wife Nancy in Arizona for an extended stay. She loved the urban desert Phoenix area and decided to stay. She soon purchased a home, and was adopted by a very large and protective dog she named Buddy. It was in Arizona that she began her career in banking with Wells Fargo Bank.



Karen made several trips back to Greenfield keeping in touch with friends and was with the family at her mother's side when she passed away in 1993. She also was with my brother Bill when he passed away in 1995 in Arizona.



Karen's good friend Chic Squires had migrated to Florida and the bug bit again as she began to think that she too might like the gulf coast. This thought came to fruition when in 2004 with me as co-pilot and Buddy drooling on my shoulder, we drove cross country landing in Englewood Florida four days later. She soon found a banking job, bought a home, and settled into a new life with Buddy. Regretfully Buddy passed away a few years later after which Karen welcomed sibling puppies Peanut and Butter into her life . Like Buddy, they sustained her for the rest of her life.



Karen remained in banking for over thirty-five years. Two years ago her health began to decline and early this year reached the point where she unable to continue working. Friends and coworkers Michelle Ravagni and Wilkins Barolette stayed close and helpful both at home and later while Karen was under the care of Hospice.



My daughter Karen passed away on August 22, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, Florida with close friends Chic Squires and Kate Lane by her side.



Karen was fortunate to have surrounded herself with wonderful and faithful friends. We are eternally grateful that Chic and Kate were with her. Randy Shockley, another good friend assisted Karen with her everyday needs at home including care of her dogs. Nick Manzella of Baldwin, N.Y., who has family ties in Florida, was a longtime friend. My family is indebted to Chic, Michelle, Randy, and Wilkins for always being there when we or Karen needed help.



Besides me and my wife Carolyn, her stepmother, Karen will always be missed and remembered by her sister Cindy and husband Tom Meaux, their children Liz, Sarah, and Nathan and his wife Lyndsay, her brother John and wife Mary, her aunt Susan and her husband Jeff Webster, and her uncle Donald Hutchinson and his children.



Karen did receive the last rites of the Catholic Church, but true to her wishes there will be no funeral services. Instead, as she requested, family and friends will gather at her favorite place, Bardswell Ferry Bridge over the Deerfield River, at a date and time convenient to the family.



To thank them for the care and comfort provided for Karen, I sincerely encourage memorial contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice House, 12050 N. Access Road, Port Charlotte, Fl. 33981

