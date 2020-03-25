Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karlene S. Tuttle. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Karlene S. (Sachse) Tuttle, 87, of Chester St. and Hobe Sound, Florida died Tuesday (3-24-20) at home. She was born in Greenfield April 8, 1932 the daughter of Rudolph and Mae (Noonan) Sachse.



Karlene attended Greenfield Schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1950. In earlier years she had been a telephone operator for New England Telephone. Once her children were grown, she returned for some time. Karlene was a wonderful homemaker taking care of her family and her home.



She enjoyed flower gardening, spending time on the ocean in Florida, spending time with friends at Sea Breeze Mobile Manor where she wintered with her husband Raymond for 35 years where she also prepared the newsletter and was on the shuffleboard league.



She loved to spend time at the family camp on the Connecticut River and many wonderful summer vacations on the Cape. Most of all Karlene enjoyed spending time with family along with her husband Ray, spending wonderful days taking care of their grandchildren and watching them grow and have families of their own and spending time with their great grandchildren.



Sadly, her husband Ray passed away November 7, 2013 whom she married December 26,1953.



Karlene leaves her children; Raymond and his wife Deborah, Cheryl Demers and her husband Rodney and Eric and his wife Cathleen, her grandchildren; Melissa Sibley and her husband Sean, Sarah Tuttle and her partner Jonathan O'Gara, Jolene Demers and her husband Steven Norwood, Ian Tuttle and his partner Erin Gendreau, , Charlene McDonough and her husband Peter and Chad Demers and his partner Aubrey. She also leaves her great grandchildren, Matthew Sibley, Isabella Sibley, Benjamin Norwood, Evelyn Norwood and Taryn McDonough and several nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.



Besides her husband, Karlene was predeceased by her siblings, Herman Sachse, Fred Sachse, Gertrude Sachse and Bertha Wargo.



Due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation there will be a private Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway St. Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit

