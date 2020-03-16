Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine T. Crouse. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine T. (Thompson) Crouse, 79, of Bridge St. died Friday (3-13-20) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.



She was born in Leeds, MA September 27, 1940 the daughter of Anthony and Irene (Pine) Thompson.



Kathy attended local school and graduated from Turners Falls High School. In 1958.



She was the assistant town clerk for the Town of Montague for many years. After retirement Kathy worked at Yankee Candle's Bear Claw snack bar. She won the Hospitality Award for her kindness and great outlook. Previously she had worked for Greenfield Savings Bank. Kathy was very outgoing, whether driving friends to appointments or church. She loved to help people before helping herself. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her grand puppies.



Kathy leaves her children; Mary Ellen Jurek and her husband Tom of Virginia Beach, VA, Thomas Crouse and his wife Dee of Martinsburg, WV and Donald "Chuck" Crouse and his significant other Debbie Rodovich of Greenfield. Her grandchildren Justin, Chad, Samantha, Andrew and Katie and her great granddaughters Kelli and Hailee. She also leaves her brothers David (Sophie) Thompson of Turners Falls and Gary (Ena) Thompson of Lunenburg and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents Kathy was predeceased by her husband Donald "Red", her brother Jim and step-father Stanley Dlugosz.



Due to the Coroavirus situation a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be private at Our Lady of Peace Church and there no calling hours. Burial will in Highland Cemetery in the spring. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.



Memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to the Town of Montague K-9 Mack Fund C/O Officer Dan Miner (Kathy's God son) 180 Turnpike Rd. Turners Falls, MA 01376



For condolences, please visit

Katherine T. (Thompson) Crouse, 79, of Bridge St. died Friday (3-13-20) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.She was born in Leeds, MA September 27, 1940 the daughter of Anthony and Irene (Pine) Thompson.Kathy attended local school and graduated from Turners Falls High School. In 1958.She was the assistant town clerk for the Town of Montague for many years. After retirement Kathy worked at Yankee Candle's Bear Claw snack bar. She won the Hospitality Award for her kindness and great outlook. Previously she had worked for Greenfield Savings Bank. Kathy was very outgoing, whether driving friends to appointments or church. She loved to help people before helping herself. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her grand puppies.Kathy leaves her children; Mary Ellen Jurek and her husband Tom of Virginia Beach, VA, Thomas Crouse and his wife Dee of Martinsburg, WV and Donald "Chuck" Crouse and his significant other Debbie Rodovich of Greenfield. Her grandchildren Justin, Chad, Samantha, Andrew and Katie and her great granddaughters Kelli and Hailee. She also leaves her brothers David (Sophie) Thompson of Turners Falls and Gary (Ena) Thompson of Lunenburg and several nieces and nephews.Besides her parents Kathy was predeceased by her husband Donald "Red", her brother Jim and step-father Stanley Dlugosz.Due to the Coroavirus situation a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be private at Our Lady of Peace Church and there no calling hours. Burial will in Highland Cemetery in the spring. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.Memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to the Town of Montague K-9 Mack Fund C/O Officer Dan Miner (Kathy's God son) 180 Turnpike Rd. Turners Falls, MA 01376For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close