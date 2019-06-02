Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen C. Lynch. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Margaret (Clark) Lynch, 89, a lifelong resident of Greenfield, died peacefully in her sleep Friday evening (5-31-2019) at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, in Greenfield, with her loving family gently holding her hands.



She was born at the Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague City, MA on May 29, 1930, the adopted daughter of Donald and Madeline (White) Clark. She attended schools in Greenfield, and on April 6, 1947 she married her high school sweetheart, Philip Lynch, also of Greenfield. The couple remained in Greenfield building a life together and raising their family.



Katie lost her loving mother to cancer when she was just a 14 year old girl, so early into her marriage, while living under her in-laws' roof, she formed a special bond with them. Her mother-in-law, Maxine, took Katie under her wing, became the supportive mother that was missing from her life, and taught her how to cook and keep house. Her father-in-law, Philip, became a second father to her, and loved her, taught her, prayed for her, and protected her.



When her family was young, Katie was a stay-at-home mom, and a library volunteer at Four Corners Elementary School. Her children's friends were always welcome in her house or welcome to play in her yard. As her children grew older, and they started taking family vacations together every summer, Katie became an avid camper - whether it was in the deep woods of Maine, or on Cape Cod, Massachusetts - sleeping in leaky, canvas tents, and cooking meals for her family over an open flame, wood fire.



As her children all became young adults, Katie became a full-time bookkeeper in her husband's accounting firm, and after her husband's early death, she continued working as a bookkeeper in her daughter's accounting firm up until Katie's retirement in 1995.



Katie was known as Kathleen for most of her life, but while in her mid-50s she was playfully teased by a small group of her friends who started calling her "Katie," and being a good sport, she went along with it. And it stuck. And she went by Katie ever since. The lesson to be learned? Be careful if you choose to tease her; it could backfire on you.



For many years Katie was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Their philosophy in a nutshell is, "Service." You help yourself by helping others, and that's exactly what she did. She helped countless, newly sober "newcomers" feel welcome, accepted, and safe at A.A. meetings. Often times that's all it took to help someone set aside their fears, and to keep coming around (to meetings) long enough to start feeling comfortable with sobriety, and have a much better chance at turning their life around. She would share her own story about getting sober to give hope to others, and if someone needed a ride to, or from a meeting, is all they had to do was ask Katie.



Katie went on many adventures in her life. Some of the more memorable ones with her husband, Phil, include attending numerous Broadway Shows in NYC, taking a cruise to the Bahamas, and taking a trip to the Emerald Isle (Ireland), the land of their ancestors.



Throughout her life Katie went on countless day trips and bus tours with her daughter, Maureen, from playing the slot machines at various casinos, to visiting historical places and museums, to taking sightseeing trips all over New England.



At 65 years old, Katie went skydiving with her son, Tim, a skydiving instructor. For a woman who had been afraid of heights her whole life, I guess she felt safe enough with her son to jump out of an airplane with him at 13,000 feet. She had a blast, and she was quite proud of herself that she "didn't wet her pants or throw up in her son's face."



Three days before her 80th birthday, Katie left to go on a road trip with her son Pete that was aptly named, "Katie & Pete's Excellent Adventure." On the way to Louisiana to see her son, Tim, they toured Gettysburg National Military Park, a place she always wanted to see. While visiting Tim in Louisiana she took a paddlewheel riverboat cruise on the Mississippi River in New Orleans. After their visit with Tim, Katie and Pete took "the scenic route" home, stopping first at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to pay their respects at Chief Geronimo's gravesite, and onto Dodge City, Kansas to see the cowboy, pioneer, and Santa Fe Trail museums. While there Katie and Pete even pounded down an ice cold sarsaparilla at Miss Kitty's Long Branch Saloon. From there they followed the Oregon Trail north through Kansas, and then west through Nebraska, and Wyoming. Katie walked and stood in the deep wagon train ruts, still visible today, left by the wheels of thousands of heavy pioneer wagons that forever scarred the land while opening up the West. She saw the same Oregon Trail landmarks that the pioneers saw where you can still stop today and read the countless names the early immigrants had carved into the rock outcroppings along the trail. She visited the old U.S. Army forts along the way, built to protect travelers along the trail, and she also visited sites of the armed conflicts - some famous, and some infamous - between an expanding United States government and citizenry, and Native American people struggling to protect their families, each other, their culture, and the only way of life that they had ever known. Then swinging north Katie got to see the mountain man rendezvous sites, held during the height of the fur trade, along the famous Green River in Wyoming, the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone National Park, the high alpine meadows of the Bighorn Mountains, The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, WY (a fabulous museum if you're ever in the neighborhood), and finally with her trip of the Old West culminating both actually, and metaphorically, at the site of the beginning of the end of the Native American/U.S. government conflict, the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, on the plains in southeastern Montana. That 80-year-old, little lady traveled 7,500 miles in a car, from sunup, till sundown, for 3 1/2 weeks, and never once did she say, "I've gotta pee," or "Are we almost there yet?"



In her early 80s, Katie, an avid Red Sox fan for many years, got to attend her very first Red Sox games at Fenway Park with her son, Nate. They had great infield seats (for both games) where she was close enough to identify the faces of the players she had been watching on TV for years, like Big Papi, and Dustin Pedroia. Once again, she was thrilled.



Katie's family always came first, but she also loved Frank Sinatra, James Taylor, Western movies, John Wayne, the Boston Red Sox, Big Papi, her flower garden, birdwatching, ice cream, meatball grinders, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, her dogs, and she was most definitely a people person. She had a great sense of humor, and she loved to laugh.



Katie was also complicated (Aren't we all?). She could be meaner than a hornet, or the kindest person you'd ever meet. And in all fairness, she was almost always the latter.



For her birthday several years ago, Katie was given a DNA test through



Katie was predeceased by her husband, Phil, in 1981. He was her guy, and though she was only 50 years old at the time of his death, she never wanted to date or remarry again.



She is survived by her four children, Maureen of Greenfield, Timothy of Slidell, LA, Peter of Greenfield, and Nathan of Walpole, NH, three grandchildren, Jenny Webb of Keene, NH, Jameson Lynch of Greenfield, and Ryan Lynch of Greenfield, and three great grandchildren.



Katie's family would like to extend our deepest appreciation and thanks to the following: Denise at Elm Terrace for always looking out for Mom, and for bending over backwards making sure that she ate a good lunch; to the staff at LifePath; to O'Connell Care at Home (homecare services); all of Mom's O'Connell "girls," and especially Amy, Allie, and Rose; to all of the staff at Charlene Manor for your excellent care, concern, kindness, and love, not just for our mom, but for all of the residents on Unit 3; and to Kidder Funeral Home for their services, and kindness.



At Katie's request, there are no calling hours, or services, but she did want you to keep her in your prayers.



Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Donations in Katie's memory can be made to Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054, or adopt a pet in her memory, and give it a good, loving home.







Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.

