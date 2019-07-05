Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen F. (Winship) Hammock. View Sign Service Information Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 (978)-544-3160 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Erving Center Cemetery corner of Route 2 and Mountain Road Erving , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Frances Marie (Winship) Hammock, 67, with her loving husband Dan, daughter Michelle, son-in-law U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Sullivan and twin grandchildren Aiden and Brianna all tenderly holding her hands, and with her ever present beautiful smile, went peacefully to sleep early Monday morning, July 1, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. After a successful liver organ transplant, generously donated to her by her daughter on July 18, 2018, she had nearly recovered and was fully regaining her health when an infection was discovered. Kathy then valiantly fought multiple infections and complications from subsequent surgeries until her body simply could fight no more. Throughout her hospitalizations her attitude always remained so positive, upbeat and hopeful for a total recovery. Kathy flashed her beautiful smile every single day. She was an inspiration to all who cared for her. Dan stayed by her side, every day, every night, for her entire final 83 days of hospitalization.



Born on December 26, 1951 at the Farren Hospital in Montague, the daughter of Anna Agnes (Kisloski) and Richard Arthur Winship Sr., Kathy was raised in Erving, where she attended elementary school. She was always proud to have been a member of "The Class of '69" graduating from Mahar Regional School 50 years ago. She attended Greenfield Community College and earned State certification as both Municipal Tax Collector and as Municipal Treasurer.



The biggest joys of her life have always been times spent with the love of her life, her husband Dan, and with her family, Michelle, Andrew, Aiden and Brianna Sullivan, all of whom she loved and adored. Kathy has always loved her three brothers, Richard A. Winship (Janice) from North Carolina, Kevin O. Winship from Hampstead, New Hampshire, Keith J. Winship (Maureen) of Kingston, New Hampshire, and her sister in law, Linda Yuoconis (Ken) of Orange, as well as her many much loved nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Lisa, Laurie, Jeanetta, Sandra, Sonny, Ronda, Kevin, Tammy, Corey, Justin, Matthew, Robbie and her many great-nieces and nephews.



In 2009, Kathy retired from her position as accountant for the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, having previously. For many years, been the Treasurer, Tax Collector, Assistant Town Clerk and a Library Trustee/Librarian for the Town of Erving. For her decades of public service the Town of Erving dedicated the 2017 annual town report to her. As a longtime member of the Massachusetts Treasurer/Collector Association, Kathy was appointed to their Education Committee, teaching classes at the Association's annual school at UMass Amherst.



Kathleen, and her beautiful smile, will be sadly missed, and so fondly remembered, by her family and everyone who knew her. She showed us, by example, how to be the very best mother, grandmother, and wife any family could ever want to have and she was an absolute inspiration to us all. Her twin grandchildren gave her the name "Ma Ma" and she was extremely pleased to have her family call her that for the rest of her life. Our MaMa will live on in our hearts forever. Kathy was also a licensed Real Estate Sales person, Notary Public, and an accomplished artist. Kathy's adventurous spirit prompted her to achieve Advanced Scuba Certification, with ocean, night and under ice diving experience, saw her dive more than 100 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, and had her driving over 100 miles per hour on the German Autobahn. As a lover of the great outdoors, Kathy was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association, was on the Board of Directors of the North Worcester County Quabbin Anglers for over 30 years and fished every brook, stream, lake and pond for miles around. A true American Patriot, for many years Kathy was President of the Coutu Murphy VFW Post 2827 Ladies Auxiliary from Millers Falls, and was a member of the Orange American Legion Post 172 Ladies Auxiliary. She was proud of her son-in-law, Andy, who she thought of and loved as her own son, for achieving the rank of "Full Bird Colonel" and regularly sent packages to support him during his multiple year long deployments away from his family in service to America.



Kathy, with Da, Michelle and Andy, traveled to many foreign countries. Her most fond travel memory was sharing a lingering. Passionate, romantic kiss and embrace with Dan at the top of the Eiffel Tower, while seeing the beautiful view of Paris, France, "The City of Love", far below. Kathy and Dan enjoyed their lives together, from the shy 14 year old girl, who would instantly blush for almost no reason at all when she first met Dan over 53 years ago, to the still blushing bride on August 1, 1970, when they were married nearly 49 years ago, and everyday of their lives until 4:50 a.m. on July 1, 2019 when "Until Death Do Us Part" temporarily interrupted their story of never ending love. Oh my God, how we will all miss our sweet, sweet, loving and beautiful Kathleen!



All who knew her may be comforted in knowing that Kathy, Mom, & MaMa, is now gently wrapped in the arms of Jesus, waiting to be reunited with her entire family and waiting for the day she and Dan will be together again, hand in hand, for all eternity.



Calling hours will be Friday, July12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m. at the Erving Center Cemetery, corner of Route 2 and Mountain Road, Erving, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor of St. Mary's Church in Orange officiating.



If you would care to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please consider the Athol Salvation Army, 107 Ridge Ave., Athol, MA 01331, or when renewing your driver's license, you might consider saving a few lives by having "Organ Donor" stamped on your license.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at

