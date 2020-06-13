12/3/1952 6/3/2020



Kathy was born in the Baldwinville section of Mass to Wilfred Fontaine and Dorothy Reed. She went through the school system there in which she excelled in sports.



After graduation she enrolled in Berkshire Community College majoring in physical education and graduated with honors. She then purchased a convenience/liquor/restaurant (Sherwood Shoppe) store which she operated while raising two children. She then was elected to the position of Town Clerk in Becket, MA. She then took the position of tax collector which she held for 28 years.



She purchased an 1800"s farm house in Washington, MA. She held part time jobs serving tables and bookkeeping for the local church to help the cost of restoration. In 2014 retired, sold her farmhouse and moved to Gill, MA to live with her future husband Mitchell who she married in 2015. Kathy enjoyed many things, being exceptionally active, helping other people and animals. Gardening, golf, fishing, dancing, socializing, and classic cars were her passions.



She leaves behind, her husband Mitchell Lata of Gill, her son, Jed, wife Ali, and grandaughter Vienna of Winterville, NC, a daughter Jessica and partner Tim Heath of Pittsfield, MA. Three brothers and a sister all from the Baldwinville area.



A celebration of life will be held when the Covid-19 allows. Donations may be made to the Alzhiemer's Association in Kathleen's name



