Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kathleen Marie Grady, born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 15, 1968, died in a tent in Greenfield, Massachusetts on January 21, 2019, in the company of a friend. Known to those of us who cared for her and cared about her as a hardworking and determined woman unafraid to speak her mind and stand up for her beliefs, she will be remembered as a kind soul who did her best to lead a dignified life and to do right as she understood it.



From the moment of birth, the randomness and capriciousness of life placed obstacle upon obstacle in Kathy's path. But she often boasted that her constitutional stubbornness and pugnacity arising from her Irish ancestry provided her with the determination, grit and fearlessness required to confront and overcome challenges. That same Irish heritage also instilled a marvelous sense of humor. Kathy was unafraid to point out life's subtlety and irony and unfairness and to do so in a way that commanded laughter. It's true enough that when Irish eyes are smiling sure they'll steal your heart away. And when Kathleen Marie Grady began laughing it was easy to laugh along with her.



She was a good woman who lived a tough life. Even so, through the storms of her life, Kathy expressed appreciation for the kindnesses large and small shown her and did her best to return those kindnesses.



Ms. Grady will be missed.

Published in Recorder on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close