Kathleen M. Hallowell of Gill, MA passed away on October 29, 2020. Kathy was born on June 23, 1960 to Paul & June (McManus) Hallowell in Greenfield, MA.



Kathy owned and operated H-Copy & Hallowell's Printing in Greenfield, Ma for over 25 years.



Kathy is predeceased by her father Paul, step-father Allan Cameron & step-brother James Cameron. Kathy leaves behind her mother June Cameron of Naples, FL, her brother Charles (Linda) Hallowell of Granby, MA, step-brothers Larry (Nancy) Cameron of Longwood, FL, David (Sherry) Cameron of Cotuit, MA, several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Kathy will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be in the spring.



