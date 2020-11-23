1/
Kathleen M. Hallowell
Kathleen M. Hallowell of Gill, MA passed away on October 29, 2020. Kathy was born on June 23, 1960 to Paul & June (McManus) Hallowell in Greenfield, MA.

Kathy owned and operated H-Copy & Hallowell's Printing in Greenfield, Ma for over 25 years.

Kathy is predeceased by her father Paul, step-father Allan Cameron & step-brother James Cameron. Kathy leaves behind her mother June Cameron of Naples, FL, her brother Charles (Linda) Hallowell of Granby, MA, step-brothers Larry (Nancy) Cameron of Longwood, FL, David (Sherry) Cameron of Cotuit, MA, several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Kathy will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be in the spring.

Published in Recorder on Nov. 23, 2020.
