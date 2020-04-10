Kathy Bickford Kippenberger was born on 7/2/50 in Brookline, MA, to George F. and Mary C. Bickford. She has two sisters, Jean T. Brozo, (Ed), of Bernardston, MA, and Teresa J. Nutter, (Dan), of Stoughton. Kathy and I were married on 3/25/72, while juniors at Northeastern University in Boston, MA. She graduated with a B.S.N. in June of 1973, and was employed as an R.N. in a variety of hospitals and settings until she retired a few years ago. She worked as an oncology nurse at Baystate Franklin for the last 20 years of her career. We had one child born in 1977, Sam, who is a Physician's Assistant and is married to Kelly (Doyle) and they have 2 amazing and delightful children Gracie J. (8) and Ben K. (6). Needless to say she loves them all. Kathy loved the beach and enjoyed reading novels about beach experiences and lighthouses. She loved nursing and family. She had a saying that she lived by, "Choose to be happy." She often said that happiness is a choice and wondered why anyone would choose any other way. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and husband, me, Ken. She was my bright and guiding light. I appreciate very much the help that our son, Sam, and Kathy's sister, Jean, provided. Sleepless nights are no fun. In lieu of flowers anyone wishing to remember Kathy might send a gift to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Sam and I will privately respect Kathy's final wishes.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 10, 2020