Kathleen T. (Sachse) Murphy, 77, passed away on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday (3-17-2019) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Fred Sachse. Kathleen attended the Holy Trinity School, and graduated from Greenfield High School with the Class of 1960. She furthered her education in the Nursing Program at Greenfield Community College, earning her R.N. and worked at Poet Seat Nursing Home, retiring as Director of Nursing.
Kathleen loved traveling, swimming, keeping her flower and vegetable gardens, dogs and cats and spending time with her grandchildren.
Kathleen leaves her daughter Leslie Murphy and granddaughter Amelia of California, her son Sean (wife Agnes) and grandsons John and Matthew of California and her son Patrick of Greenfield. She also leaves her sister Margaret Socquet and her husband Paul of Turners Falls, brother Michael of Greenfield and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Fredrick and her sister Mary Ann Paradis.
A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019