Kellie M. Gary, 49, died unexpectedly on March 5, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.
Kellie was born in Pittsfield on July 15, 1970 the daughter of William and Dorothy Gary.
She moved to Greenfield in 2006 and had worked at the Cumberland Farms store on Main St prior to the store closing. She had also worked as a personal care attendant for some time.
Survivors include her parents of Pittsfield, her wife Karen Gary-Conway of Greenfield, step-children Autumn Conway and Robert Croft Jr., brothers George Gary, William Gary Jr., and David Gary, sisters Gail Gary, Terry Offman and Robin Detello, nephews Nick Wells and Louis Detello, a niece Christina Detello, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visiting hour will take place Sunday, March 15 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.
There are no other services.
www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Mar. 12, 2020