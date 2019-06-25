Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth A. Elliott Sr.. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth A. Elliott, Sr., 83, of Leyden went to be with the Lord on Thursday (6-20- 2019) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. Born on April 28, 1936 in Bellows Falls, VT, he was the son of Blanche (Miller), Ralph Phillips and Clark Elliott. He was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Army from April 1954, transferring to National Guard and serving until 1992.



Ken married the former Barbara Beach in Somers, CT on September 21, 1961. They moved to this area shortly after that, raising their family in Leyden. Their home was blessed with love. Always looking for further knowledge and Biblical challenge, Ken attended Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Greenfield, Maranatha Bible Chapel in Charlemont and finally the Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Greenfield, where he found his final church home. He was active in children's ministries including; Boys Brigade, Sunday School, Child Evangelism, children's church, and a puppet ministry to name a few. Ken (the "Preacher") was known for his faith by all. Faith and family were the most important aspects of Ken's every moment and every chance he had he would bear witness to the love of Jesus. Even during his hospital visits, he touched the lives of the people he met and could always bring a smile to others.



Ken's lifetime was spent in occupations that kept him outside, enjoying God's wonders. He helped to build the Bear Swamp and Northfield Power Plants, worked in construction, as a machinist, established Elliott's Tree Service, ran the best kitchen in the National Guard, and finally retired as a landscape specialist at Deerfield Academy. In his spare time Ken took pride in passing on his knowledge of nature and gold prospecting to others.



Survivors include his children and their spouses: Lynn (Rick) Steen of Bernardston/Leyden, Hazel (Kevin) Giard of Lake Helen, FL, Kenneth Jr (Karen) of Leyden and Robin (Bruce) Tibbetts of Greenfield; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Joann and John Helbig of Leyden. Ken was predeceased by his wife Barbara, daughter Gloria Batchelder and granddaughter Elizabeth Batchelder. Anyone who knew him felt so loved and loved him in return that he was referred to as dad or grandpa as he loved all as his own kin.



Funeral services for Ken will be held on Friday, (6-28-2019) at 10 am at the Greenfield Alliance Church, 385 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA , with Rev. David Levandusky officiating. Committal with military honors will follow in South Cemetery, Leyden. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.





Kenneth A. Elliott, Sr., 83, of Leyden went to be with the Lord on Thursday (6-20- 2019) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. Born on April 28, 1936 in Bellows Falls, VT, he was the son of Blanche (Miller), Ralph Phillips and Clark Elliott. He was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Army from April 1954, transferring to National Guard and serving until 1992.Ken married the former Barbara Beach in Somers, CT on September 21, 1961. They moved to this area shortly after that, raising their family in Leyden. Their home was blessed with love. Always looking for further knowledge and Biblical challenge, Ken attended Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Greenfield, Maranatha Bible Chapel in Charlemont and finally the Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Greenfield, where he found his final church home. He was active in children's ministries including; Boys Brigade, Sunday School, Child Evangelism, children's church, and a puppet ministry to name a few. Ken (the "Preacher") was known for his faith by all. Faith and family were the most important aspects of Ken's every moment and every chance he had he would bear witness to the love of Jesus. Even during his hospital visits, he touched the lives of the people he met and could always bring a smile to others.Ken's lifetime was spent in occupations that kept him outside, enjoying God's wonders. He helped to build the Bear Swamp and Northfield Power Plants, worked in construction, as a machinist, established Elliott's Tree Service, ran the best kitchen in the National Guard, and finally retired as a landscape specialist at Deerfield Academy. In his spare time Ken took pride in passing on his knowledge of nature and gold prospecting to others.Survivors include his children and their spouses: Lynn (Rick) Steen of Bernardston/Leyden, Hazel (Kevin) Giard of Lake Helen, FL, Kenneth Jr (Karen) of Leyden and Robin (Bruce) Tibbetts of Greenfield; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Joann and John Helbig of Leyden. Ken was predeceased by his wife Barbara, daughter Gloria Batchelder and granddaughter Elizabeth Batchelder. Anyone who knew him felt so loved and loved him in return that he was referred to as dad or grandpa as he loved all as his own kin.Funeral services for Ken will be held on Friday, (6-28-2019) at 10 am at the Greenfield Alliance Church, 385 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA , with Rev. David Levandusky officiating. Committal with military honors will follow in South Cemetery, Leyden. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. Published in Recorder on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close