Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth A. Saleski. View Sign Service Information Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy , MA 02170 (617)-773-3551 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth A. Saleski, of Hingham, passed away on April 26, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19 at age 88. Born in Greenfield, MA, Ken was the son of the Alice(Spitka) and Andrew Salisiewski. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his son Douglas Saleski in 2009 and his siblings Bruno Saleski, Stella Kownacki and Sophie Piecuch and her husband Leon.



Always retaining a bit of Greenfield in his heart, Ken headed off to Ohio Wesleyan University. While at school, he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity where he made many life long friends and met a sorority coed named Diane Wolf. Upon graduation in 1953 as an ROTC candidate he served two years in the Air Force in Maine and later married Diane in 1955. His business career began when he joined Allied Chemical as an analyst, eventually working in New York City and living in New Jersey before moving with his young family to Cohasset, MA. He went on to enjoy a long, successful career in the investment management business, making many wonderful friends among his clients and co-workers along the way.



First and foremost Ken was proud of the 65 years that he and Diane were together. They shared so many wonderful experiences and trips together and served as fantastic role models for his children and grandchildren. Ken was very active throughout his work and retirement years but always made it a priority to attend any family event or one of the countless sporting events involving his grandchildren. He was most happy as a doting Papa. He enjoyed many years of golfing and socializing at Cohasset Golf Club, with the emphasis on socializing for those that knew his golf game. In all facets of his life, Ken made many close friends easily and seemed to always have time for everyone.



In addition to Diane, he is survived by his children Stephen and wife Lauren Saleski of Hingham, Nancy Saleski of Weymouth, and daughter-in-law Kathryn Saleski of Bluffton SC, five grandchildren, Jennifer (and husband Mike), Lea, Katherine, Kristin and Michael and great grandchild Samantha. Also survived by many nieces and nephews that he held close to his heart.



Due to current social restrictions, a Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken's memory to TILL, Inc. (Toward Independent Living and Learning -





Kenneth A. Saleski, of Hingham, passed away on April 26, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19 at age 88. Born in Greenfield, MA, Ken was the son of the Alice(Spitka) and Andrew Salisiewski. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his son Douglas Saleski in 2009 and his siblings Bruno Saleski, Stella Kownacki and Sophie Piecuch and her husband Leon.Always retaining a bit of Greenfield in his heart, Ken headed off to Ohio Wesleyan University. While at school, he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity where he made many life long friends and met a sorority coed named Diane Wolf. Upon graduation in 1953 as an ROTC candidate he served two years in the Air Force in Maine and later married Diane in 1955. His business career began when he joined Allied Chemical as an analyst, eventually working in New York City and living in New Jersey before moving with his young family to Cohasset, MA. He went on to enjoy a long, successful career in the investment management business, making many wonderful friends among his clients and co-workers along the way.First and foremost Ken was proud of the 65 years that he and Diane were together. They shared so many wonderful experiences and trips together and served as fantastic role models for his children and grandchildren. Ken was very active throughout his work and retirement years but always made it a priority to attend any family event or one of the countless sporting events involving his grandchildren. He was most happy as a doting Papa. He enjoyed many years of golfing and socializing at Cohasset Golf Club, with the emphasis on socializing for those that knew his golf game. In all facets of his life, Ken made many close friends easily and seemed to always have time for everyone.In addition to Diane, he is survived by his children Stephen and wife Lauren Saleski of Hingham, Nancy Saleski of Weymouth, and daughter-in-law Kathryn Saleski of Bluffton SC, five grandchildren, Jennifer (and husband Mike), Lea, Katherine, Kristin and Michael and great grandchild Samantha. Also survived by many nieces and nephews that he held close to his heart.Due to current social restrictions, a Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken's memory to TILL, Inc. (Toward Independent Living and Learning - tillinc.org ) or Work Inc. ( workinc.org ). Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Kenneth's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added. Published in Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close