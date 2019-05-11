Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Arnold Rose. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Arnold Rose, of Bernardston, Massachusetts, passed away in his home on May 9 with his loving wife Joan by his side. Ken was 83 years old.



Ken lived a rich life surrounded by his family and many friends. He was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on August 5, 1935, son of Leon and Gladys (Graves) Rose.



Ken grew up on his family's farm in Sunderland and was educated at Sunderland Grammar School and Deerfield High School.



Ken met his wife Joan over a bushel basket of tomatoes, a well-loved family story. They married in 1957 at First Congregational Church of Sunderland and settled in Sunderland at the Rose brothers' farm. Ken, Joan and their children moved to Bernardston in 1968.



Ken loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was an avid coon and deer hunter and fisherman. He taught his children to fish in local brooks and spent much time untangling fishhooks from trees. He coached his children's little league teams and was in the audience at nearly all his grandchildren's concerts, school plays, dance recitals, football games and horseshows. Ken picked up motorcycling in his 70s and he and Joan enjoyed motorcycle trips to Lake George and Long Island, often with a homemade coffee cake in the saddlebag.



Ken was a hard worker, supporting his family farm as a young man, then working in construction and public works later in his life. He spent many of his early years driving the school bus and returned to it after retirement, often with Joan riding shotgun. He was a skilled carpenter and worked for local construction companies as well as the Bernardston Water and Highway departments.



Ken served with the Army National Guard of Massachusetts and twice enlisted. He was honorably discharged in 1957 and 1960.



Ken was loved dearly and will be missed by his family; wife Joan, son Arnold and his wife Marlene, son Gerry and his wife Jennifer, and daughter Debbie and her husband Brian.



In addition to his wife and children, Ken will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jeremy, Jessica, Jake and wife Lori, Ashley and husband Brian, Heather and boyfriend Keith, Lindsay and husband Brandon, Shelby, Nicole and husband CJ, and Dylan and wife Angel, and great grandchildren Jeremiah, Kayden, Brian, Zayden, Jillian, Lorelei and Isabella.



Ken will also be dearly missed by sister Barbara Boulden, sister Janet and husband Dick Burt, and his many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Ken is predeceased by sons Jim Rose and Andrew Rose, great grandson Latrelle Rose, sisters Eleanor Miller, Shirley Stevens and Bernice Joslyn, and brothers Clarence Rose, Floyd Rose and Norman Rose.



The family will receive friends and family at Walker Funeral Home on May 13 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A service in honor of Ken's life will be held at First Congregational Church of Sunderland on May 14 at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at North Sunderland Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to return to First Congregational Church of Sunderland following the graveside service.



Walker Funeral Home is located at 14 High St., Greenfield. First Congregational Church of Sunderland is located at 91 S. Main St., Sunderland.





