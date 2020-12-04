Kenneth B. Long, 73, of I Street died Wednesday 11/25/2020 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Montague on November 18, 1947, the son of Harold and Alice (Kulch) Long. Ken attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1965. He continued his education, graduating from AIC in 1969 with a degree in business.
Ken was drafted in 1969 and served in the United States Marine Corps, being honorably discharged in 1971. He was a member of an elite special ops company.
After his service, Ken worked for various companies including Carters Clothing Company, Achorn Steel Company in Cambridge, Uddeholm in Canton. When Ken returned to Turners Falls, he was employed at Esleek and resided in the Patch.
Ken enjoyed travelling the world, including The Amazon, Brazil, Germany, tuna fishing off the coast of Alaska, and visiting the Southwest United States including Arizona and New Mexico. Ken had a true passion for fishing and did it every place he went. He also enjoyed kayaking, canoeing nature and the outdoors. He truly enjoyed New England.
Among his survivors, Ken leaves a sister, Joanne Caniff of South Carolina and two nieces, Nicole Canniff of South Carolina and Alexis Canniff-Brown of Virginia.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
