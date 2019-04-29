Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Bayne MacLaughlin. View Sign Service Information STRINGER FUNERAL HOME - Claremont 146 BROAD ST Claremont , NH 03743 (603)-543-3146 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Bayne MacLaughlin, 76, of Claremont, NH, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the Sullivan County Health Care in Unity, NH.



He was born on June 22, 1942 in Springfield, MA, the son of William Edgar MacLaughlin Sr. and Minnie Erica Victoria (Lindahl) MacLaughlin.



Kenneth went to Vo Tech for High School in Greenfield, MA. He worked in gas stations at the age of 14. Ken and his father, William leased a Gulf Gas Station in Whatley, MA. They also leased two Gulf Gas Stations in Greenfield, one on the corner of Main and Conway Streets and the other on the corner of Federal and Pond Streets. Then they leased a Mobil Gas Station on Bernardston Road in Greenfield. In 1965, he went to Sweeney Ford Sales and Service, as the Parts Manager. In 1977, he went to Rutland Ford in Rutland, VT as their Parts Manager. He had worked as a Parts Manager for Carris Reels Truck Garage, Seward's Sales & Service Ford dealership, J.C. Stewarts Ford Dealership in Cuttingsville, VT and lastly at the Claremont Ford Dealership in Claremont, NH. He retired in 2006.



Ken won many awards from Ford Motor Company. He won a trip to Bermuda in 1974, and a trip to Maui, Hawaii in 1990, three cruises to Nassau, Bahamas in 1991,1992 and 1994 then a trip to Paris, France in 1996.



Ken enjoyed camping trips, deer hunting, snowmobiling, trips to Cape Cod as well as Wells Beach in Maine, Nascar Racing, Baseball games and square dancing.



He married Anne Lea Wilder on October 29, 1960; they celebrated 58 1/2 years together.



He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Richard MacLaughlin and his wife, Ruth; brother, Willian MacLaughlin Jr and youngest son, Mark Andrew MacLaughlin.



He is survived by his wife, Anne of Claremont; sons, Wayne K. MacLaughin and his wife, Julia of Copperas Cove, Texas and David M. MacLaughlin of Nashua; daughter-in-law, Lori MacLaughlin of Milton, VT; four grandchildren, Monica Friends of Killeen, TX, Mark W. MacLaughlin of Rosenberg, TX, Kaela and Eric MacLaughlin of Milton, VT; three great granddaughters, Lilliana and Lorena Friends of Killeen, TX and Abigail MacLaughlin of Rosenberg, TX; one sister, Ruth Brown of Greenfield, MA; three sisters-in-law, Genevieve MacLaughlin of Morganton, NC, Barbara Howell, of Spofford, NH and Betty Cooke and her husband, Robert of Cody, WY; nieces, Beverly Interland of Greenfield, MA, Diana Blouin of Keene, NH and Teresa McGrady of Cody WY; nephews, Alan MacLaughlin, of NJ, Dennis MacLaughlin of Greenfield, MA, William MacLaughlin III of GA, Theodore MacLaughlin of SC, James Howell II of Spoffoed, NH, Jeffrey Howell of Winchester, NH, Robert Cooke II of Powell WY and Jeffrey Brown of Greenfield, MA.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Sullivan County Health Care for their care and compassion shown to both Kenneth and Anne while he was there for 3 years.



Please no flowers or donations to Anne.



There will be no services.



Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit

Kenneth Bayne MacLaughlin, 76, of Claremont, NH, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the Sullivan County Health Care in Unity, NH.He was born on June 22, 1942 in Springfield, MA, the son of William Edgar MacLaughlin Sr. and Minnie Erica Victoria (Lindahl) MacLaughlin.Kenneth went to Vo Tech for High School in Greenfield, MA. He worked in gas stations at the age of 14. Ken and his father, William leased a Gulf Gas Station in Whatley, MA. They also leased two Gulf Gas Stations in Greenfield, one on the corner of Main and Conway Streets and the other on the corner of Federal and Pond Streets. Then they leased a Mobil Gas Station on Bernardston Road in Greenfield. In 1965, he went to Sweeney Ford Sales and Service, as the Parts Manager. In 1977, he went to Rutland Ford in Rutland, VT as their Parts Manager. He had worked as a Parts Manager for Carris Reels Truck Garage, Seward's Sales & Service Ford dealership, J.C. Stewarts Ford Dealership in Cuttingsville, VT and lastly at the Claremont Ford Dealership in Claremont, NH. He retired in 2006.Ken won many awards from Ford Motor Company. He won a trip to Bermuda in 1974, and a trip to Maui, Hawaii in 1990, three cruises to Nassau, Bahamas in 1991,1992 and 1994 then a trip to Paris, France in 1996.Ken enjoyed camping trips, deer hunting, snowmobiling, trips to Cape Cod as well as Wells Beach in Maine, Nascar Racing, Baseball games and square dancing.He married Anne Lea Wilder on October 29, 1960; they celebrated 58 1/2 years together.He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Richard MacLaughlin and his wife, Ruth; brother, Willian MacLaughlin Jr and youngest son, Mark Andrew MacLaughlin.He is survived by his wife, Anne of Claremont; sons, Wayne K. MacLaughin and his wife, Julia of Copperas Cove, Texas and David M. MacLaughlin of Nashua; daughter-in-law, Lori MacLaughlin of Milton, VT; four grandchildren, Monica Friends of Killeen, TX, Mark W. MacLaughlin of Rosenberg, TX, Kaela and Eric MacLaughlin of Milton, VT; three great granddaughters, Lilliana and Lorena Friends of Killeen, TX and Abigail MacLaughlin of Rosenberg, TX; one sister, Ruth Brown of Greenfield, MA; three sisters-in-law, Genevieve MacLaughlin of Morganton, NC, Barbara Howell, of Spofford, NH and Betty Cooke and her husband, Robert of Cody, WY; nieces, Beverly Interland of Greenfield, MA, Diana Blouin of Keene, NH and Teresa McGrady of Cody WY; nephews, Alan MacLaughlin, of NJ, Dennis MacLaughlin of Greenfield, MA, William MacLaughlin III of GA, Theodore MacLaughlin of SC, James Howell II of Spoffoed, NH, Jeffrey Howell of Winchester, NH, Robert Cooke II of Powell WY and Jeffrey Brown of Greenfield, MA.The family would like to thank the staff at the Sullivan County Health Care for their care and compassion shown to both Kenneth and Anne while he was there for 3 years.Please no flowers or donations to Anne.There will be no services.Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close