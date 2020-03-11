Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth F. Cournoyer. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Kenneth was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He leaves his wife, Margaret Restivo Cournoyer, his son Kenneth; his daughter Donna Ryan and her husband Thomas, and their daughters Jessica, Olivia and Madeline; his daughter Lisa Zahn and her husband Joseph and his son Kenneth; his brothers Ronald Cournoyer and his wife Catherine; Wayne A. Cournoyer and his wife Anna Verdi-Cournoyer; his sisters Veronica D'Orio and her husband Anthony; Diane Garbato and husband Joseph. His brother-law Joseph Restivo; nieces and nephews: Dawn Cardinali, Tracy MacPherson III, Ronald Junior; Todd Cournoyer, Colette Cernak and Wayne G. Cournoyer; Denise Procida and Anthony D'Orio; Frank Garbato and Joseph Garbato; Cousin Frances Horn, and their families.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, August 9, 1936, to Omer and Florence Cournoyer, Ken excelled in school and was always a loving brother and a faithful friend.



Ken joined the Navy in 1956 and served aboard the U.S.S. Manley (DD940), being present at onboard commissioning ceremonies. He was a plank owner and was proud of his service in the Navy and of his membership in the Tin Can Sailors Association and the USS Manley (DD940) Association, attending may ship reunions.



He moved to Massachusetts in 1996, settling in South Deerfield.



As former Vice President of Citibank, he embraced his retirement after 40 years of service spending time with his grandchildren, who were the center of his universe. He had a passion for projects big and small and was a deeply religious man with strong ties to his church.



Ken was an active member in the Knights of Columbus, 15197 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in South Deerfield, MA. He served as its treasurer until earlier in 2020.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on March 14, 2020 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 29 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. Family requests that everyone meet at the church.



The Wrisley funeral home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield has charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tin Can Sailors Association, the USS Manley DD940 Association or .



Expressions of sympathy are available at:





Kenneth F. Cournoyer of South Deerfield, MA passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020.Kenneth was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He leaves his wife, Margaret Restivo Cournoyer, his son Kenneth; his daughter Donna Ryan and her husband Thomas, and their daughters Jessica, Olivia and Madeline; his daughter Lisa Zahn and her husband Joseph and his son Kenneth; his brothers Ronald Cournoyer and his wife Catherine; Wayne A. Cournoyer and his wife Anna Verdi-Cournoyer; his sisters Veronica D'Orio and her husband Anthony; Diane Garbato and husband Joseph. His brother-law Joseph Restivo; nieces and nephews: Dawn Cardinali, Tracy MacPherson III, Ronald Junior; Todd Cournoyer, Colette Cernak and Wayne G. Cournoyer; Denise Procida and Anthony D'Orio; Frank Garbato and Joseph Garbato; Cousin Frances Horn, and their families.Born in Brooklyn, NY, August 9, 1936, to Omer and Florence Cournoyer, Ken excelled in school and was always a loving brother and a faithful friend.Ken joined the Navy in 1956 and served aboard the U.S.S. Manley (DD940), being present at onboard commissioning ceremonies. He was a plank owner and was proud of his service in the Navy and of his membership in the Tin Can Sailors Association and the USS Manley (DD940) Association, attending may ship reunions.He moved to Massachusetts in 1996, settling in South Deerfield.As former Vice President of Citibank, he embraced his retirement after 40 years of service spending time with his grandchildren, who were the center of his universe. He had a passion for projects big and small and was a deeply religious man with strong ties to his church.Ken was an active member in the Knights of Columbus, 15197 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in South Deerfield, MA. He served as its treasurer until earlier in 2020.A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on March 14, 2020 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 29 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. Family requests that everyone meet at the church.The Wrisley funeral home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield has charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tin Can Sailors Association, the USS Manley DD940 Association or .Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.