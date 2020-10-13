Kenneth William LaPalme, 95, of Greenfield, MA passed away on October 8th, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late June (Lyna) LaPalme who died in 1993. He was born in Greenfield in 1925, the son of Henry and Ethel (Pendlebury) LaPalme.
Ken was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 1944, receiving the Alumni Cup award for his athletic accomplishments. After graduation Ken followed in his sister and brothers' footsteps to serve his country, enlisting in the Navy in 1944. He served onboard the USS Joseph Stanton in the European Theatre and the USS Servier (APA-233) near Bikini Atoll during WWII, receiving numerous medals during his service time.
He worked for New England Telephone for 40 years, rising through the company to become an engineer. He owned and operated the Trails Motel in Greenfield, raised prize winning black angus cattle, as well as a Christmas tree farm on his land.
Ken loved working outdoors at his residence, gardening, woodworking, and playing golf. He was proud of his hole in one at the Thomas Memorial Golf & Country Club in 2007. He could tell a great story, often sharing his adventures of how he left Greenfield for the Navy in 1944 with a single dime in his pocket; traveled the world at sea and after three years returned home with the very same dime.
Ken is survived by his longtime companion Jean Lombra of Greenfield, sister Joan Wert of Muncy, PA, many friends, nieces and nephews along with Jean's children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Marjorie Faneuf, and brothers Norman, Raymond and Ronald.
A viewing for family and friends will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday 14 October at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. A graveside service will follow immediately after at the Green River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice
