Kevin R. Shaw Sr, 63, of Conway passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday September 9, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Kevin was born in Plymouth, NH on September 13, 1956, the son of Robert Shaw and Norma (Garland) Shaw. Growing up in Colrain, he attended the Mohawk Trail Regional School.
Kevin worked in construction, as well as the Kendall Mills in Colrain and the Strathmore Paper Company in Turners Falls. When he settled down in Conway, he spent his time working on small engines and living off the land. Kevin was well known across the country for his research and expert knowledge of David Bradley tractors.
Kevin loved sharing his mechanical expertise with those around him, choosing to help others until the very end. He was an avid learner throughout his life, constantly picking up new skills and experience. He enjoyed attending Gas Engine Shows, both locally and nationally where he would interact with other collectors and inspire the younger generation to learn about the history and mechanics of tractors. He enjoyed fishing, camping and watching the local wildlife at his home. Most of all, Kevin enjoyed the times where he could get his whole family together for cookouts and holidays.
Kevin leaves behind his wife, Laura Nicholls-Shaw, of Conway as well as his six children; Kevin Shaw Jr and his wife Deanna of Leverett, Keith Shaw of Buckland, Mary Burt and her husband Seth of Westfield, Megan Shaw of Greenfield, Morgan Winn and her husband Thomas of Greenfield, and Melissa Shaw of Westfield. Additionally, Kevin leaves behind seven grandchildren; Jacob, Riana, Mia, and Kaylee Shaw, Mason Krawczyk, Ryder and Reagan Winn. Kevin is also survived by his siblings, Shirley Clark and her husband Charlie of West Deerfield, and Robert Shaw and his wife Susan of Stanwood, Washington. Kevin will be remembered by his extended family and countless friends he made along the way. The family would like to thank Frank Labelle and his father for their friendship and mentorship over the years.
He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Roxanne Richardson.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The United Church of Bernardston, 58 Church St, Bernardston MA 01337.
