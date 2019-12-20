Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim L. Estes. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church Turners Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kimball L. Estes, 78 of Greenfield, MA. died at his home Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1941 the son of Ralph L. and Ann (McCormack) Estes. He attended schools in Greenfield and was a graduate from the GHS Class of 1959. Following high school, Kim attended Oregon State University Agricultural Farrier Training Program, received an Associate's degree from Northampton Commercial College and graduated from the Missouri Auction School. He also served in the US Army 104th Infantry Division. Kim was a farrier for 14 years before owning The Big Indian Shop in Charlemont, MA which he ran for 37 years up until selling the business in 2009.



Kim's true passion was his horses, miniature donkeys and dogs. Kim was best known to those in the Meadows for being out in his carriage every morning driving his Austrian Haflinger horse "Mick". Over the years he was involved in many horse and fair organizations. He was the Draft Horse Superintendent at the Franklin County Fair for 25 years, as well as past vice president, and longtime board member. He held offices with the Eastern Draft Horse Association, the Northeast Haflinger Association and the Mohawk Trail Business Association. For the past 16 years, he served as Draft Horse Superintendent for the Three County Fair. Kim and his wife Joan, enjoyed frequent trips to attend horse auctions and farmers markets in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.



Kim is survived by his daughter Megan Estes Ryan and her husband William Ryan of Greenfield, MA, and grand girl Sarah Matherson of Englewood, CO. He is also survived by sisters in law Jean Fennimore (Donald) of Delaware and Sharon Cason (John Short) of Altamont, NY, and brother in law, Richard J. Tetreault, II (Marcia) of Charlemont, MA. In addition, he leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents, Kim was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Joan I. (Tetreault), in May of 2019.



The family is especially grateful to the team of caregivers who made it possible for Kim to stay in his home and provided such kind and compassionate care.



A Memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:00 A.M at Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, Ma. There are no calling hours.



Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301



Burial will be at the convenience of his family at the North Meadows Cemetery.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit





