Kolleen Kristen Miner, 64 of Greenfield, born Kolleen Kristen Kane, passed away May 20, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Augusta, ME December 24, 1955 to Stanley and Joanne Kane. Her family moved to Greenfield when she was 6 years old.



She is survived by George Miner, Jr., her husband of 45 years, he son Chris Miner of Bernardston, her son Jeremy Miner of Springfield, her daughter Sarah Malek and her husband Scott Malek of Greenfield, and her sisters Kathy Warme of Marlborough, NH, Karen Kane of Colrain and Kaeleen Butler of Leyden. She was predeceased by her brother Kris Kane of Oakland Mills, PA.



She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren Jonah Miner, Skyler Craig and Aaralin Malek.



She worked at Franklin Medical Center for 18 years and knitted sweaters in her own time for newborn babies in the maternity ward.



She will be sorely missed by her husband George, who adored her for her beauty and unconditional love, and her children who loved her smile and thoughtfulness. Her kind gestures in December always brought out the best in all who knew her.



A woman of perfection, she took meticulous care of her family to the end. She loved camping, spoiling her grandchildren, snuggling her pugs Homer and Zeus, crocheting and sewing.



A memorial service will be held sometime in the Summer



