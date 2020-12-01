Kyle Weaver, 78, of Greenfield died November 23rd, at home. Cause of death was complications of dementia. Kyle is survived by his son Owen Weaver and his wife of 49 years Diana (Hubbard) Weaver.
Born in Great Bend, Kansas, to Maxine (Estes) Weaver and Charles "Pete" Weaver, he spent his early years in Osawatomie, Kansas, before moving to Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Paseo High School and studied theater at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He attended Webber Douglas drama school in London, England, before completing his degree at UMKC.
Kyle served 4-1/2 years in the U.S. Air Force, leaving with the rank of captain. During his last assignment, in Anchorage, Alaska, he met Diana. They married during a trip to England.
They lived in Kansas City before returning to Alaska, living in Juneau, Anchorage, and Kasilof. While in Kasilof, they lived in a log cabin in the woods where Kyle chopped wood, carried water from a spring, shared trails with moose, raised chickens, kept bees, and skied cross-country. The family moved to western Massachusetts in 1993.
Kyle was a kind man with a positive attitude who loved to laugh. He appreciated historic places, museums, and many forms of art. He enjoyed hiking and travel. He was a computer geek since the early 1980s.
A fan of libraries, Kyle volunteered at the Greenfield Public Library. You may honor his memory by contributing to the Greenfield Public Library Foundation, or to Hospice of Franklin County, whose staff brought comfort to his final days, or to the charity of your choice
. There will be no services.