Lara Danielle Donachie, age 43, unexpectedly died at her home in Leverett , MA on January 28th after a brief illness.



A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 PM at the Wesley United Methodist Church at 98 No. Maple St., Hadley, MA. We request you wear pastels. Please do not wear black to the service.



Lara was born on December 17, 1975 in Melrose, MA, a Christmas gift to Bevan C. Tulk and Jamie H. Donachie. Lara graduated from Brockton High School. She earned nursing degrees at Laboure' College in Boston and the University of Phoenix. Lara worked in a number of capacities as a nurse and found she was most passionate about working in pediatrics and with people of all ages dealing with diabetes. She obtained certification as a Diabetes Nurse Educator. She enjoyed her work at camps, hospitals, doctor's offices and most recently as a triage nurse. She was a compassionate and dedicated professional who cared deeply about her patients. Lara believed we each had the capacity to heal if we nurtured ourselves and others with honest love.



Lara was predeceased by her grandparents, Nana & Papa Tulk, as well as "too many friends & family." Lara physically left her most loved & treasured 11 year old twin sons, Clayton & Reese, the joy of her life. Also grieving are her parents, her brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, colleagues, and beloved friends. The holidays and family gatherings were always an important part of the rhythm of her year. Illness was an unfortunate part of her daily life yet she persevered to help others in their suffering. Lara loved being with "her boys." She also enjoyed her cats and "some dogs," music, being adventurous, cooking & baking, reading, writing and crocheting until it became too difficult. She lived her life in Massachusetts with only a brief time in NH & Maine as a young child. As an adult, Western Massachusetts became her home.



We ask that donations be given to the "GoFundMe" charity In memory of Lara Donachie for the benefit of Reese & Clayton's growing needs & enrichment.



"There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart."



-Gandhi

