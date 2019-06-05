Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. Smith. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Graveside service 11:00 AM North/Hunt Cemetery Route 142 Vernon , VT View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Northfield, MA VFW Post 9874 545 Mount Hermon Station Road Northfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

This is the life story of Larry Smith; "Smithy" as Joan called him, born on December 15, 1941. Larry passed on May 18th, 2019 after an incurable illness. Larry Duncan Smith was the son of Allan and Winifred Smith. Larry was a loving and devoted husband to Joan A. Smith (Bourbeau). They have been together since they were teenagers. Larry joined the Navy in 1961 serving until 1965. Larry and Joan have three living children, Sherri Lynn, Luke Daniel and Amanda Lee. They also adopted a son, Eugene Francis, who passed in January 2014.



Larry, a true family man lived his life always placing family first and above everything else. He loved to be busy. Whether it was on the farm, fixing lawnmowers, restoring his 1932 Ford panel delivery van or helping his son, Luke with a project, he was happy to give a helping hand. He was a loving husband, an unbelievable father and an absolutely incredible grandfather. His grandchildren always turned to "gramps" in times of crisis, whether it was a broken window, or just handyman repairs he was always there for his family no matter what was asked of him.



Larry always managed to leave everyone in awe with his woodworking skills especially every Christmas. The gifts under the tree from his woodworking shop were so special and truly treasured. Larry was an incredibly kind and giving person, always happy to help, spend time with family and perhaps get a sweet treat in the process. He had such a sweet tooth!



Larry temporarily leaves his wife of 58 years, Joan. He leaves her only in body, their connection in spirit lives on through many lifetimes and it will continue to live on for eternity. He is also survived by his brother Andrew of Arizona, his children; Sherri, Luke and Amanda as well as his grandchildren; Jeremy, Justin, Nicole, Josi, Matthew, Isaac, Emmett, Kyle, Tyler and Cierra. He has great-grandchildren as well; Timothy, Jaslynn, Jovanni, Grace, and Noah. His son-in-laws' and daughter-in-law were also such an important part of his world and feel the loss as if he were their own father; Robert Henry, Jessica Larkin and Donald McAllister, respectively.



Graveside service will be June 15 at 11:00 AM with Military Honors at the North/Hunt Cemetery Route 142 Vernon Vermont. Immediately following, a reception will be held at the Northfield, MA VFW Post 9874 located at 545 Mount Hermon Station Road Northfield, MA for reflection of happy times with Larry.



Larry's passing leaves an empty space in our everyday lives but he filled our hearts with such loving memories we will never be without his incredible presence and love of life. He always would say "the older you get the quicker life goes by". He would want everyone to make the most of every day with grace, love and live with no regrets.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield Ma. Is in charge of arrangements.

