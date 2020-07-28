Laszlo "Ozzie" G. Herkner, 82, of Greenfield died Tuesday 7/21/20 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Gyor, Hungary on January 9, 1938, the son of Imre' and Maria (Steigler) Herkner. Ozzie married Maria (Onodi) on August 10, 1957.
Ozzie was the owner and operator of Ozzie's Auto Body in Greenfield for many years. Prior to that, he was employed at Central Auto Body and Sweeney Ford in Greenfield. After his retirement from Ozzie's, he worked for Old Deerfield doing maintenance on the houses and buildings.
Ozzie's biggest passion was working on cars, he put a big shop in the backyard of his house so he could continue working. He also enjoyed lawn work, planting flowers and feeding the crows out back near his shop. He loved having his many friends stop by and visit him and would take rides out to visit them as well.
Besides his wife of sixty two years, Maria, Ozzie leaves three children, Judy (Jess) Douglas of Leyden, Tamas Herkner of Greenfield and Zsuzsana 'Sue' Randall of Greenfield; his best friend and cousin Adorjan Erdos of Germany, his niece Zsuzsa Toth-Meszaros, nephew Gyorgy Meszaros, his Goddaughter Erika Crocker Soos and several other nieces, nephews and cousins in Hungary and Germany
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Szerena Meszaros and his Godson Frank Soos.
The family would like to express great thanks to the medical team throughout the years of Ozzie's illnesses. Dr. "Pete" Koppenheffer, PCP; Dr. Timothy Egan, Cardiologist (and Nurse Jessica); Dr. Volodymyr Labinskyy, Vascular and Dr. Fred Landes, Wound Care Specialist for the great care and INCREDIBLE patience while treating and caring for Ozzie. All of the receptionist and nurses in these offices as well, for your incredible kindness throughout the years. He will be sending down chocolates from heaven.
We would also like to thank, for the great comfort and care we received from Overlook Hospice, Alison Childs, RN and give special love to Sharon Kemp for helping us through the final days.
Ozzie wanted Paul Norwood to know that he never forgot anything, and to remember the last words he said to you on the phone. He said to tell him that his wife Maria can accept the payment.
A memorial service will be held Friday 8/7 at 11am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street Greenfield. Burial will follow at Green River Cemetery.
A calling hour will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
