Laureen ( Chabot) Ress passed away Friday Sept. 27, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was born on May 19, 1954 to the late Edward and Erleen ( Charboneau) Chabot She grew up in Greenfield and graduated from Greenfield High School.



She was a "people" person and enjoyed helping everyone. She had several jobs in the service sector including Appointment Secretary for Amherst Dental, Mail Desk Coordinator at Phoenix Insurance, and Bank Teller at Greenfield Savings, Florence Bank, Bank of Western Mass.



She enjoyed connecting with people, watching wildlife around the house -hummingbirds, foxes, bears, birds, and turkeys. She loved to read and color. Family was her passion and she had many gatherings at her home. She looked forward to her many trips to Maine.



Laurie was predeceased by her parents and brother Dennis.



She is survived by her husband of 46 years Richard Ress and two sons Edward and Neil. Also six brothers and two sisters: Don Chabot, Fran Chabot and his wife Deb, Bruce Chabot and his wife Sharon, Wayne Chabot and his wife Mary, John Chabot and his wife Robin, Sue Channel and her husband Larry, and Cathy Tobin and her husband John, and several nieces and nephews.



Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Cancer Center and 3rd floor North for their care and support of her. They were bright lights to her during these dark times.



Calling Hours will be held Monday, October 7,2019 in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00AM - !2:00 PM. A Religious Service will follow with Fr. Jonathan Reardon officiating.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or the Mass. Audubon Society.



