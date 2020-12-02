1/1
Lauren M. Grenier
1983 - 2020
Lauren Michelle Grenier, 37, of Stranahan Rd, Colrain passed unexpectedly Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home. She was born in Farmington, CT on July 27, 1983. She was a graduate of Chameleons Cosmetology School and worked as an aesthetician for many years. Most recently, Lauren was a Vet Tech Assistant.

Lauren enjoyed fishing, gardening and landscaping. She loved creating art and furniture combining antiques and material she collected from nature. Lauren had a passion for animals both big and small, rescuing and fostering many over the years. She loved her family and friends and was always ready for an adventure. She will be remembered by her caring heart, fun loving soul, and infectious laugh and smile.

Lauren is survived by her parents, Donald and Karen (Kearns) Grenier of Colrain; her twin sister Danielle Grenier and her fiancé Jared Mizula; her older brother and sister, Brendan and Kristen Boyle; six nieces and nephews, Jordan, Brenna, Brady, Benjamin, Evelyn and Mossie; and her maternal grandmother Betty Jane Hamel, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Friday 12/11 from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.

Funeral services will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kostanski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
