Laurence Noel Grimard died on July 5, 2020 in North Port, Florida, while under Hospice care. Larry was born December 25, 1941 to Laurence and Ruth (Godin) Grimard, their first child and a Christmas baby. He was raised in Turners Falls, worked in his parents grocery store (Clover Farm), was active in many school and community events and played football at TFHS.He graduated from high school in 1959, and entered Boston College under the ROTC program, majoring in economics, He received his Masters degree from the College of William and Mary and served in the UNited States Air Force for 27 years, rising from Second Lieutenant to Colonel.He served in the Vietnam war, in England at a nuclear base, and at multiple bases in the United States. His specialty was Aircraft Maintenance and he received multiple awards for his knowledge, service and accomplishments. He was appointed the first Squadron Commander of F-111s at Langley AFB in Virginia and F-15's at Luke AFB in Arizona.Following retirement from the Air Force he worked as Vice President of Operations with Aero Systems Engineering in Minnesota, and later, Vice President of Aircraft Maintenance with Northwest Airlines.He always had stories to share about his adventures traveling ,and was very proud of his Air Force career, serving our country for many years as a true patriot.Larry was most proud of his family, and is survived by his children Scott Grimard, wife Pam and children Marshall, Josh and Mackenzie of Virginia; Lauren Garland, partner Troy Morrison and children Andrew and Christina, and Christina's son Cashton, of Arkansas; Kimberly Murray, husband Dave and children Ally and Collin of Minnesota. Larry also leaves his wife Dru Munson of Florida and his former wife Ginger Grimard of Virginia. Additionally, Larry leaves his brothers Robert and Francis(Carole) both of New Hampshire and his sisters Geraldine Charboneau Burnham (Joe) of New Hampshire, Mary Young -Breuleux (Pete) of Vermont, and multiple nephews and a niece.Fortunately Larry was able to visit his family at their camp on Long Pond multiple times over the past years, enjoying time reminiscing and sharing stories over the dinner table. Politics, economics and military service were his favorite topics and talk went way into the nights debating these on many levels. Larry will be missed by all of his family, including many cousins and his lifelong friend Gedeon CroteauIn keeping with Larry's wishes there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the Grimard family, PO 171, Lempster, NH 03605