Lauri Ellen Beaudette
Lauri Ellen Beaudette, 60, of Turners Falls passed peacefully, surrounded by family on October 30, 2020 in Millers Falls at the home of her sister, following a period of declining health.

She leaves her beloved son Casey Beaudette and his wife Alaine, her 2 sisters, Susan Finn and her husband Dan and Lynn Mckelvey and her husband Rick. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, Meaghan, Matt, Mike, Kate and Bill.

Lauri was predeceased by her parents Carl and Mary (O'Hara) Jordan.

Lauri was a strong, determined woman who had many years of declining health but never complained. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her son and the rest of her family. She was able to spend time with her family in Brewster last month at her "Happy Place" Cape Cod.

Funeral Serivices will be private.

Memorial Donation may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301

Published in Recorder on Nov. 2, 2020.
