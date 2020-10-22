On the morning of September 30th, 2020, Laurie Johnson Haley bid her intricate and unique life adieu. At that time of day she would likely be singing out her window to the various birds and critters, who were undoubtedly waiting by. Much to the neighbors' chagrin, Laurie encapsulated the role of a modern day Snow White, complete with names for all of the creatures she spent her days with. Though the skunks all had the same name and were thus called The Saraphina's.



Known by all as a vibrant songstress, Laurie had the voice of an angel and absolutely relished any chance to sing her tunes. So much so that her two children, Forrest and Megan Haley, were often seen trailing behind her much like roadies, carrying her various guitars as she made her way to lend her musical talents to any benefit or party that may have been going on. The timing of her passing along with that of one of the greatest rock guitarists in history, Eddie Van Halen, is suspect for sure.



Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on February 22, 1959, to parents Patricia and Thomas Johnson, Laurie was the first of their six children. Being the eldest, she played the role with fiery vigor and was known to all of her siblings as the one with a hack for absolutely anything. Early on, it was clear that she would take this role to the next level and infiltrate the lives of any stranger she would meet as well, whether welcomed or not. Her role as big sister was not going to stop with her siblings. To some it was inappropriate prying, but at the end of the day she would wind up saving someone's marriage, helping estranged family members reconnect, or just making someone feel seen for a moment - while at the same time giving a lesson on what colors and clothing cuts would be your most flattering fit. She was always prepared to show someone how to live their best life, regardless of if they wanted to hear it or not.



Laurie lived her life with a level of unabashed boldness, supreme glamour in every moment and extensive stubbornness - a cocktail of traits and vibrancy that has yet to be seen in another. Seeking a city life appropriate for her level of dreams, she picked up and moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a young adult. In the era of discos and dancing, one night out she met a handsome local, Jack Haley, to which she then married at the London Victory Club in downtown Philly. Living in a beautiful Philadelphia row house, Laurie would listen to french tapes while pregnant with their first child, Forrest, and so it was no surprise that his first words were in a french accent as he said "mama." Their second child, Megan, born with her mother's stubbornness, arrived two years later, after having to drive up and down the cobblestone streets of Philadelphia, to get her to finally comply.



The Haley's then moved to Bernardston, in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts. They spent many summers hiking and backpacking in the White Mountains as a family, where Laurie loved to be among nature and to sing her children awake in the fresh mountain mornings, when it was time for breakfast in the AMC hut dining hall.



Though Laurie and Jack eventually divorced, Laurie stayed in Bernardston with her children, in a beautiful old cape house that she loved very much. Besides playing her music, you could find her talking on the phone for hours on end, foraging for wild mushrooms and collecting antiques and odds and ends. As a true gourmet, she loved to feed people - there was always a pot of soup on the stove for anyone who stopped by or a batch of shortbread or fresh bread baking in the oven.



Laurie leaves behind her two children - Forrest Haley, Megan (Haley) Baldelli and her husband Matt; five siblings - Mary Pinney, Sylvia Poulin, Patrick Johnson, Joyce Johnson and Sally Shibley; her mother Patricia Johnson; eight nieces and nephews, and absolutely no grandchildren yet, which she definitely had something to say about that.



At the young age of 61, Laurie has left this world far too soon for someone with so much spunk. Her family and friends take solace in the fact that she is now free of pain, as she had been suffering for so long with the scleroderma, as well as the recent diagnosis of metastasized pancreatic cancer. Though it was part of what made Laurie such a special star in this world, she had also long suffered with mental illness as well, and would have greatly benefited from more loving support and less judgement. Ending the stigma of mental illness could go such a long way for the people who are suffering and by default their families as well.



Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will take place at a future date, where we'll hold the type of party that she would surely be playing her guitar at.



