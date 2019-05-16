Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence A. "Larry" Krejmas. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence "Larry" A. Krejmas, 94,of Willmark Ave in Turners Falls and formerly of Country Club Road in Greenfield, answered God's call to pass through Heaven's Gates in the early morning of May 15, 2019. He was the youngest and last survivor of seven children born to John and Katherine (Buczek) Krejmas. He was born on July 11, 1924 and raised on his parent's farm in Gill. Larry attended local schools in Gill and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1943. He married young, and had five children. He later remarried and had another son, along with five step children. He enjoyed thirty plus years of marriage with is "Angel" Helen, his last wife. Additionally, there are two more step children.



He was a man of many talents. There wasn't much he couldn't do. If he didn't know how to do something, he would figure it out and most often, he would do so successfully. He fabricated many things by welding such as trailer racks to haul numerous canoes.



He built a huge trailer for his church for parades. In his eighties, he built the chapel at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, along with two special friends, the late Gary Norman and George Asselin. He handmade the steeple and cross and the arched golden gates. Larry did a lot of work for the two parishes he belonged to: Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield and Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls.



Larry did a lot of auto body work and painting. Most of this work was in his 60s, 70s and 80s. In his younger years, he worked in all kinds of construction, including operating heavy equipment. He loved driving the big rigs. In the summers, Larry would haul potatoes and onions for Skibiski Farms in Sunderland. In the winters, he would drive oil tankers for Mackin Trucking. Larry eventually bought his own rig and hauled for various companies, traveling up and down the east coast. Every late winter, Larry and his "Angel" would take 4-6 weeks traveling the states to visit family and friends, always making it home for Easter Week.



After attending four o'clock Mass on Saturdays, Larry very much enjoyed his suppers with his two "girls", his much loved nieces, Dr. Nancy and Annette.



Larry was a member and officer of the Knights of Columbus.



He leaves behind his daughter, Donna Scopa and her partner Ron Pluta, with whom he lived. Larry also leaves several children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.



Larry was predeceased by his wife, Helen, in 2012; two sons, Peter in 1989 and Larry Jr. in 1990; and a step daughter, Jean in 2017.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 5/18 at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.



A calling hour will be held Saturday morning from 8:30am-9:30am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Czestochowa Church Renovation Fund, 84 K Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



For condolences, please visit

