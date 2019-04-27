Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence B. Mutty M.D.. View Sign Service Information Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home 28 Elm Street Bucksport , ME 04416 (207)-469-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

Captain Lawrence Barry Mutty, MD, USNR MC, MPH died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 23rd in his beloved adopted hometown of Castine, ME while in the care of the love of his life, Danielle. A mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, May 6 at the Our Lady of Holy Hope in Castine ME. Following the mass there will be a reception at the Manor Inn from 12:00 to 3:00. As the church is quite small, the family understands that some might choose to attend just the reception. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in Lawrence's memory to Free the Kids (ESPWA) 5704 West Market Street #8947, Greensboro, NC 27419 or



Lawrence was born on January 14, 1934 in Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts to Dr. Lawrence T. Mutty and Margaret (Deasy) Mutty and spent his childhood in Melrose, MA. When he was young, he fashioned himself the "Boy Drummer," playing in jazz combos, frequenting many of the jazz clubs in Boston, where he listened to and got the autographs of many of the greats. Later in life, he resumed drumming and was a stalwart member of the Castine Town Band for over a decade. Additionally, he was known to amaze friends and family by launching into drum solos at gatherings using only spoons and furniture.



A life long learner, Lawrence pursued an education in and out of classrooms throughout his life. He graduated from Boston College High School where the Jesuit beliefs of caring for one's fellow man and being a contemplative in action, beliefs that animated so much of Lawrence's life, were first instilled. He then attended Loyola College of Montreal (now part of Concordia University) where he met the remarkable Danielle Villeneuve, and together they pursued their medical studies and a romantic relationship: Danielle later became his wife. Lawrence then attended The University of Ottawa medical school and completed his residency and served as a teaching fellow at the Harvard Laboratory of Community Psychiatry and the Boston City Hospital. This commitment to community psychiatry was to be a cornerstone of his professional career, and it was the focus of his Masters of Public Health degree at Johns Hopkins University.



Maybe more importantly, Lawrence was a passionate and meticulous reader throughout his life, and he always had a book he wanted to discuss with you, a book which he had almost certainly underlined and annotated. Lawrence was also a world traveler, and in their retirement, he and Danielle reveled in learning about the world's cultures through travel, visiting, in particular, China, Russia, Cuba and India. Lawrence also self-published his own book that focused on General John Burgoyne and the battle for northern New York State during the Revolutionary War.



Always feeling a deep sense of commitment to his country, Lawrence joined the US Navy Medical Corps in 1960 where he completed his internship and began his residency. Although he left active duty after 6 years, he enlisted in the Naval Reserves in 1982 serving with great pride in the 27th Mobile Naval Construction Battalion (the "Skibees") stationed in Brunswick (ME). He always strove to embody the Seabee's "Can Do" spirit. He retired with the rank of Captain after 16 years. Lawrence also proudly served as President of the Penobscot Council of the Navy League and on the Commission to Study Maine's Homeland Security Needs.



While Lawrence's work was focused on helping those who struggled in life, it was never only a job for him; it was a vocation. He furthered his devotion to service in many ways including volunteering for two months as a civilian physician in Vietnam in 1968 and as an EMT on the Castine's ambulance for several years in his retirement. Lawrence and Danielle also had a special commitment to medical missions and the ESPWA orphanage in Les Cayes, Haiti. For over ten years, Lawrence and Danielle not only provided free medical services, but they also secured and delivered many donations of supplies and medicines to the orphanage. They were particularly proud of the fact that their children and grandchildren accompanied them on many of these trips. Lawrence also wielded a mighty pen, sending articulate letters to the editor about causes for which he cared, such as the need for a high fence on the Augusta (ME) bridge, the building of which demonstrated the communities' commitment to supporting people with depression, many of whom resided in the nearby state hospital.



During his professional career, Lawrence served as the Chief of Psychiatry at the Glens Falls (NY), Augusta (ME) and Veterans Administration (Togus, ME) hospitals. Earning the respect of his colleagues for his professional acumen and uncommon good sense, Lawrence was also elected president of both the Maine Medical Association and the Maine Psychiatric Association, and was a life fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. During his work life, he fought selflessly to create support services for individuals who had been left behind by society and to curb the commercial forces that were making these services less accessible.



Lawrence embodied the spirit of men sana in corpore sano and was an enthusiastic athlete and outdoorsman. He ran track in high school and resumed running in his forties, becoming a regular participant in the Castine 4th of July Road race well into his 70s. Lawrence also learned to ski and sail in his adulthood and spent many happy hours on the slopes of Sugarloaf and at the helm of the Flicker in which he competed for several years in the Maine Retired Skippers Race. Lawrence also enjoyed hiking and was particularly proud of summiting Mount Katahdin with one of his sons and grandsons when in his 70s



At the very center of Lawrence's life was his family. In particular, his beloved wife Dr. Danielle V. Mutty was his soulmate, workmate and stalwart supporter; he deeply loved Danielle and was eternally grateful for his good fortune in marrying her. Lawrence was predeceased by his father Dr. Lawrence T. Mutty, his mother Margaret D. Mutty, and his dear daughter Nicole M. Mutty to whom he was especially devoted. Although Lawrence lost his own dad when he was 8, he was a caring and committed father, grandfather and role model to his surviving children and their families: Lawrence H. Mutty and his children Alex and Deasy; Paul B. Cyr-Mutty, his wife Jo, and their children Sarah and Aaron; and Monique (Mutty) Brown and her husband Jay and their children Carolyn and Katie. Lawrence is also survived by his ebullient sister Moira Amato of Burlington (MA). Additionally, Lawrence was an affectionate uncle to his nieces and nephews who visited Lawrence and Danielle frequently in Castine.



Though heartbroken at his loss, Lawrence's family encourages all who read this to celebrate his life by devoting their intelligence and energy to making the world a better place for us all and particularly for those who struggle and suffer. Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services Bucksport, ME. (





Additionally, Lawrence was an affectionate uncle to his nieces and nephews who visited Lawrence and Danielle frequently in Castine.Though heartbroken at his loss, Lawrence's family encourages all who read this to celebrate his life by devoting their intelligence and energy to making the world a better place for us all and particularly for those who struggle and suffer. Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services Bucksport, ME. ( mitchelltweedie-young.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 27, 2019

